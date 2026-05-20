Marvel Legends Finally Delivers the Future Foundation Team Fans Have Been Begging For

Earlier this week Hasbro Pulse held a Marvel Legends fanstream on their YouTube channel revealing a ton of exciting upcoming releases. From previewing SDCC exclusives to showing off a new 2099 Hulk, the stream had something for everyone, but nothing had fans more excited than seeing that the iconic Future Foundation team was finally getting represented in the line.

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Videos by ComicBook.com

The first 2-pack is up for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and Amazon now for $59.99 and is sure to sell fast. Read all about what makes the Future Foundation Mister Fantastic and Spider-Man 2-pack so special and pre-order now.

The Future Foundation first appeared in Marvel Comics during Jonathan Hickman’s beloved and historic run on Fantastic Four in 2010. The team was designed to be an optimistic think tank that could “solve everything”. During this time it also appeared that the Human Torch had died and since you can’t have the Fantastic Four with just three members, Spider-Man stepped into his wisecracking role on the team wearing an all-new black and white suit made from unstable molecules.

As the leader of the team, Mister Fantastic comes loaded with interchangeable pieces to show off his abilities. The set includes two sets of regular hands, a set of hands with stretched fingers and two bendy-wire stretching arms that will allow for some really fun posing oppertunities. Reed Richards also comes with the ultimate nullifier. While this small accessory might not seem like much, it’s actually one of the most powerful weapons in the entire Marvel universe, capable of completely erasing any target from existence.

My motto is you can never have too many Spider-Man action figures, especially when it’s in a suit we haven’t seen in the Marvel Legends line in years. This updated version seems to be the same mold as the figure in the Renew Your Vows set from 2022 which features great articulation and is one of my personal favorites. Peter Parker also includes all the hands needed to create dynamic poses: a wallcrawling set, thwip set, and a pair of fits

Being inspired by one of the most iconic runs in Fantastic Four history, it’s no stretch to say that this set will be highly sought after by all Marvel Legends collectors and comic fans. Don’t wait, pre-order yours now on Amazon or Entertainment Earth and add Mister Fantastic and Spider-Man to your collection before they disappear into the negative zone. (the over-priced secondary market)