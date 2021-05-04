The Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber Replica Is In Stock For Star Wars Day 2021

Hasbro finally delivered a high-end, Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber based on the Darksaber featured in Star Wars: The Mandalorian back in December, and it was a huge hit. That's why it's sold out at pretty much every retailer at the moment. However, you can still pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth on Star Wars Day 2021 for the standard $249.99 with free shipping. You won't be charged until it ships, which should be at some point in August. They also have pre-orders up for the Black Series Electronic Mandalorian helmet, which arrives in June for $119.99.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber is based on the weapon featured in the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian series, and it is touted as "the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet". Features include power-up, power-down, and motion sensor-controlled idle hum and battle clash effects inspired by The Mandalorian series.

It also features progressive ignition, a molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and the first-ever white LED blade edge in the Force FX Elite Lightsaber series. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

The Force FX Darksaber requires 1 rechargeable 3.7V 1500mAH LiPo battery, which is included. A barrel plug, hex key tool, stand, and USB charging cord are also in the box.

In The Mandalorian and Star Wars animated series, The Darksaber is a unique lightsaber that's associated with the Mandalorians. Whoever wields the weapon can lay claim to the Mandalorian throne, which will certainly complicate the life of the current owner in Season 3.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. You can check out more new Star Wars Day 2021 releases and deals right here.

