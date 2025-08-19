The Nightmare Before Christmas 2025 Starbucks Tumbler Launches This Week

We are officially entering into The Nightmare Before Christmas season, and that means new merch like a Hot Topic fashion collection and a new collectible Starbucks tumbler from The Disney Store. The NBX tumblers have been popular, especially the 2023 release which sold out in a heartbeat. With that in mind, the 2025 edition is set to arrive a little earlier than usual on August 22nd at 8am PT / 11am ET here at The Disney Store. There might be a queue, so it’s a good idea to be ready early.

Unfortunately, we don’t have details on pricing ahead of the launch, but we expect it to be on the lower end of a $35-$50 range. The only image that exists of the tumbler is the teaser that you can see below, but that’s enough to know that it features bold Jack and Sally artwork. That’s an improvement over last year’s design which, at a glance, seems more like a generic Halloween theme.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 2025 Starbucks Tumbler / Launches August 22nd at 8am PT / 11am ET order at the Disney Store

As noted, The Nightmare Before Christmas 2025 Starbucks tumbler will be available starting on August 22nd at 11am ET here at The Disney Store. It appears to be part of a push by retailers to make Summerween more of a thing this year, and Disney went all-in launching their first Halloween merch in June. Personally, I prefer distinct seasons. It’s hard for me to get into the spirit of Halloween when it’s 1000 degrees outside. However, many people like thinking about Halloween all-year round, and if you are one of those people you should check out The Halloween Shop at The Disney Store before the rush hits in September.

To date, The Disney Store has launched collections for The Haunted Mansion, THe Nightmare Before Christmas, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Villains, and more. You can shop all of these collections right here, and we expect that a lot more will be added in the weeks leading up to Halloween.