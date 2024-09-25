The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Echo Dot Case Is Here For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Word is that Amazon is planning to bring AI to their Alexa voice assistant before the end of the year, but we think that the biggest upgrade that you can make would be to pick up this limited edition Jack Skellington Echo Dot case inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. It's compatible with 4th and 5th Gen Echo Dots, and harnesses the light from the device to make Jack's grin even more ghoulish.

If you already own a 4th or 5th gen Echo Dot, you can pick up a Jack Skellington shell for it right here on Amazon for $39.99. If you don't own one, you can get one along with the shell as part of a bundle that's discounted by 30% here on Amazon. Bundle options include Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White colors for the Dot itself, though it hardly matters if you're planning to keep the Jack SkelliDot in effect all year round – which we highly recommend. Again, this is a limited edition release, so when they're gone, they're gone. You can dress your Echo Dot up for Halloween (and Christmas) starting on October 8th.

Note that Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days event takes place on October 8th and October 9th. The deal on The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Echo Dot bundle is one of the early discounts that are available ahead of the event. You can find more here on Amazon.

Speaking of popular NBX merch, The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO set that launched earlier this month is available to order here at The Disney Store and here at LEGO.com priced at $199.99. In 2,193 pieces, you'll be able to build three connectable locations from the movie: Disney's Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington's house and Halloween Town Hall.

Naturally, the set will be loaded with details, including a removable roof that will reveal Jack Skellington's chalkboard with his formula for Christmas, a detailed graveyard, a walking bathtub and the Town Hall lectern where Jack delivered his famous speech about Christmas. LEGO also delivered on the minifigures with Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the dog, and a two-faced brick-built figure of The Mayor.

The LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas (21351) set is the brainchild of LEGO fan Simon Scott as part of the Ideas program, and he had the following to say about the honor: "I'm a massive fan of LEGO builds and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas film so I'm honoured to see my creation come to life in physical brick form. The film is such a family hit with young & old fans from around the world. The ideas team have done a fantastic job creating a wonderfully playable set that is just as appealing as a display piece."