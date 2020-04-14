The Oculus Quest is Back in Stock for Half-Life: Alyx

Having a VR headset would be pretty fantastic right now, and the Oculus Quest is a fantastic choice. It’s an all-in-one device, so you can play wirelessly anywhere – though you’ll need a high quality USB 3 cable connected to your PC to play Half-Life: Alyx through Oculus Link. More about that in a moment.

But first you should know that the 64GB model of the Oculus Quest is available directly from Oculus for $399 at the time of writing with shipping slated for April 29th (it was April 23rd earlier today so grab one before it sells out or the date gets pushed back further). Like most VR headsets these days, the 128GB model is sold out, but the 64GB model offers a sold amount of storage space for games.

As noted, you’ll need a high quality USB 3 cable to connect the Quest to your PC to play Steam and Rift games. Oculus recommends a USB C to C or USB A to C cable with a length of at around 10 feet. More specifically, they recommend this cable from Anker, which is available on Amazon for $23.99.

Valve describes Half-Life: Alyx as follows:

“Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine’s brutal occupation of Earth.

“The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth’s most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.”

Half-Life: Alyx is now available for PC via compatible VR headsets. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the first new installment in the Half-Life franchise in years right here.

