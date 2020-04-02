The Office Children’s Book is Now 30% Off

NBC’s iconic comedy series The Office seems like it’s more popular than ever despite the fact that the last episode aired in 2013. If you’ve been hoping for a reunion, you’ll be happy to hear that The Office has one more “episode” in the tank to celebrate their 15th anniversary. Apparently, the plot involves the entire cast going back to their days as children attending Dunder Mifflin Elementary. Yeah, it’s going to be a weird one. So weird, in fact, that it’s actually a children’s book.

That’s right – the next generation of The Office fans begins with the release of The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary on October 6th. Pre-orders for the book are live on Amazon for only $12.59, which is a discount of 30%. Note that you won’t be charged until the book ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

The official description for the book can be found below, and it seems like it will be just as fun for adult fans as it will be for kids:

“Filled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is an age-appropriate way for fans of The Office to share their love with the whole family, just in time for the series’ 15th anniversary!

Michael Scott is Line Leader at Dunder Mifflin Elementary! It’s a very big job, but Michael is sure he can live up to the “World’s Best Line Leader” title printed on his water bottle. There’s just one problem–Michael doesn’t know how to lead the line. Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast.”

The Office first debuted on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons, ending its run in 2013 after 201 episodes. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix where it has gained a whole new following of fans. The series will remain on Netflix through the end of 2020 and then, in 2021 will move to NBC Universal‘s upcoming Peacock streaming service. NBCU paid over $500 million in order to gain the streaming rights for the series.

