Get ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Blu-ray Set for Only $25

If you're a die-hard The Walking Dead fan and you don't have the seventh season in your Blu-ray collection, now would be a fantastic time to remedy that. The price for five disc set just dropped to $24.99 - the lowest price ever. The special features include:

• Audio Commentaries

• Deleted & Alternate Scenes

• "Inside The Walking Dead" Featurette

• "The Making of The Walking Dead" Featurette

• "In Memorium" Featurette

• "A Larger World" Featurette

• "Breaking & Rebuilding" Featurette

• "A New Chapter of Fear" Featurette

• "Top Walkers" Featurette

• "Warrior Women" Featurette

• "The Writers of The Walking Dead" Featurette

This drop brings The Walking Dead Season 7 set in line with the average prices Blu-ray releases for the first six seasons. The eighth season will likely arrive on Blu-ray starting in August. In the meantime, here's how you can get caught up with the current season online.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.

