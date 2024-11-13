The Wild Robot Funko Pop Includes Roz, Brightbill, and Fink

Dream vacation idea: you fall overboard off a ship making a transatlantic voyage and land on a deserted island, with no one around except for the fascinating wildlife. You have to bond with the animals and learn to survive in a whole-new environment! Okay, maybe that’s not really the best idea for a vacation, but it’s exactly what happened to ROZZUM Unit 7134, a robot who crash lands amongst a bunch of animals in the Dreamworks animated picture, The Wild Robot. Funko released a Funko Pop inspired by the film, and it includes not one, but two buddies!

The Wild Robot Roz with Brightbill and Fink Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure and Buddy is currently on sale and available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon for $11.99 – $12.99. The vinyl figure features ROZZUM Unit 7134, or “Roz”, as the animals in the wilderness call her, with her little duckling companion on her shoulder. Her fox buddy Fink sits beside her, making this a fairly filled out vinyl figure. If you’re a fan of the film, this Pop is a great way to bring their adventure home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking for more information on everything else Funko dropped this week, then make sure to check out our Funko Round-up. New Funko drops included Harry Potter, Naruto, Cinderella, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Wild Robot starring Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) takes a new and also classic approach to our relationship with nature and the world around us. Its hand painted style, inspired by old-time Disney animated films and the work of renowned creator Hayao Miyazaki, only adds to the warmth and depth of the characters. “Roz”, as the robot comes to be known by, ends up connecting deeply with the duckling who imprints upon her. Their bond is the heart of the movie, as she weaves through unknown waters and woods to protect him. With themes of love, loss, nature, and more, paired with its wonderful hand-painted animation, The Wild Robot is one you won’t want to miss. The Wild Robot is now available to watch on PVOD platforms — including here on Amazon Prime Video.



To stay up to date with all the new Funko drops and news, keep an eye on our Gear page!