There’s a Nintendo Switch Shortage Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’ve tried to buy a Nintendo Switch in recent days, you might have noticed that it’s next to impossible to order one through the usual channels. It looks like shipping and manufacturing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic have dried up supplies (no doubt aided by the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons), jacking up the prices on the small number of units that remain available for sale.

This development was all but inevitable, but it’s definitely a downer for anyone that’s looking to escape to their own little island paradise right now. Odds are the drought won’t last long, but we might not see the console return to Amazon for some time given their temporary shift to focusing on essential goods. That said, keep tabs on the links below for restocks. As noted, units are currently available in some locations at prices that are higher than the standard $299.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, if you’re bored to tears and don’t want to wait, the good news is that stock levels on the Switch Lite are a bit healthier, and can currently be ordered (or ordered soon) in the following locations for the standard $199.99:

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has more color options, and an actual D-pad. At the moment, it’s the quickest way to get into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.