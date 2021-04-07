This Exclusive Dumpster Fire Figure Gives Us Bad Vibes

Dumpster Fire toys from artist Truck Torrence and 100% Soft are still going strong in 2021, and the latest vinyl variant is one of the coolest looking versions to date. Say hello to the Dumpster Fire Bad Vibes Entertainment Earth exclusive. Bad Vibes has an awesome purple and blue paint deco along with a sparky trash flame!

Pre-orders for the Bad Vibes Dumpster Fire figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $30. The release is part of the company's 25th anniversary celebration, which has included a wide range of exclusives and discounts. You can check out all of the items right here while they last.

The Bad Vibes Dumpster Fire figure follows a Dumpster Fire plush that was released last month. When you're feeling down, DF will be there to lift you back up with an adorable smile and a fuzzy flame. It even includes and a lid that opens up to a bit of soft storage space. It's a great place to store things that you don't want to deal with - like bills.

Pre-orders for the Dumpster fire plush are live here at Entertainment Earth for only $25 with a release date set for August 2021. Note that previous Dumpster Fire toys sold out quickly, so you'll want to reserve one of these while you can. The Dumpster Fire plush measures 7-inches wide x 7 1/2-inches tall x 6-inches deep.

