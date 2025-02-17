Thousands of Funko Pops Are Up To 50% Off Until February 23

Funko has something for everyone. Want a Funko Pop of Batman Knight? Got it. Want a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Pop? They’ve got it. That said, over 2400 items in the Funko and Loungefly lineups are up to 50% off through February 23, and that includes exclusives and protective cases. Head to the Funko site here to see the entire collection, and read below for a few of my favorite Pops included in the sale.

Don’t Buy Funko Fusion Pops Just Yet

Speaking of Funko, last year’s Funko Fusion video game has unfortunately already been deemed a “complete commercial and critical failure.” The game, which allows players to battle and explore different levels from different IPs like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future and more, only scored a 54 on Metacritic. It was reported that game developer 10:10 games did multiple layoffs as a result.

With this Funko Fusion not doing as well as was hoped, it seems like the best plan would be for 10:10 games to cease any updates on the game, and instead just focus on the next project. While that’s obviously upsetting to those who might’ve just purchased the game, it might be nice for any physical Funko Pop collectors. Odds are that any Pop that was produced with the Funko Fusion logo on it will be a lot cheaper in the months to come. Currently, Funko Fusion Pops in the sale range between 10% and 50% off.

