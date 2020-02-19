Tiger Electronics Handheld LCD Games Are Back

If you’re a gamer that grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, odds are you are familiar with Tiger Electronics brand of LCD handheld video games. This is especially true if you weren’t fortunate enough to own a Game Boy. Tiger managed to get top-shelf licenses for these games (including video game franchises like Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Street Fighter) but after a few minutes you were probably ready to call it quits.

The games, with their static background and blinking game elements, were confusing and nearly impossible to play for more than a few minutes at a time. But hey – they were cheap! They were also everywhere. Tiger made a handheld version of just about everything. The combination of affordability and fun themes made these games super popular.

Despite the obvious drawbacks of Tiger’s handheld games, you might have a soft spot for them. There also pretty interesting as collectibles. That having been said, you might be interested to know that Hasbro (the parent company of Tiger Electronics) is re-releasing these handhelds in four flavors: X-Men, The Little Mermaid, Transformers, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Pre-orders for the games are available at Entertainment Earth via the following links for $14.99 each. They’re slated to arrive in August.

We expect these games to turn up for pre-order at retailers like Walmart and Amazon at some point in the near future. We might even see additional titles added. If you had a favorite back in the day, let us know in the comments.

In other retro gaming news, we are only a few weeks away from the return of the TurboGrafix-16! The console will include over games that cover the catalog of both the TurboGrafx-16 console and its PC Engine Japanese counterpart. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon (exclusive), and a breakdown of the included games can be found in the trailer above.

