TMNT One:12 Collective Box Set Drops With a Hefty Price Tag
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle superfans with money to burn will want to check out the latest One:12 Collective release from Mezco Toyz. Their TMNT box set contains four comic book-inspired figures of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael with individual sculpts that stand at 6.75-inches tall. The figures also come with an enormous amount of accessories that include weapons, interchangeable hands and heads, costume accessories, pizza, and more.
You can take a look at the full list of contents in the list below. It all adds up to a whopping $400 price tag. If you think it's worth adding to your collection, you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout though the month of January (the code will like change in future months). You won't be charged until it ships, which should be around December 2023.See the TMNT One:12 Collective Box Set at Entertainment Earth
TMNT One:13 Collective Boxed Set Contents
- One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Three (3) head portraits
- Ten (10) interchangeable Leonardo hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Three (3) pairs of weapon holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- Eight (8) interchangeable Donatello hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of posting hands (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of weapon holding hands (L&R)
- Twelve (12) interchangeable Raphael hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- Four (4) pairs of weapon holding hands (L&R)
- Ten (10) interchangeable Michelangelo hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Three (3) pairs of weapon holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
Costume:
- Interchangeable colored bandana
- Elbow pads
- Utility belt with weapon storage
- Knee pads
Accessories:
- One (1) pair of goggles
- One (1) bo staff
- One (1) bo staff swing FX
- One (1) bo staff impact FX
- One (1) thrown sai FX
- One (1) cassette player
- Two (2) katanas with sheaths
- Two (2) katana slash FX
- Two (2) kyoketsu-shoge
- Two (2) sai
- Two (2) climbing claws
- Two (2) nunchaku with real metal chain
- Two (2) spinning nunchaku FX
- Two (2) sai impact FX
- Two (2) tonfas
- Three (3) push daggers
- Three (3) shuriken
- Three (3) throwing darts
- Four (4) slices of pizza
- Four (4) communication devices
- Four (4) climbing ropes
- Six (6) kunai
- Four (4) One:12 Collective display bases with logo
- Four (4) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts