TMNT One:12 Collective Box Set Drops With a Hefty Price Tag

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle superfans with money to burn will want to check out the latest One:12 Collective release from Mezco Toyz. Their TMNT box set contains four comic book-inspired figures of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael with individual sculpts that stand at 6.75-inches tall. The figures also come with an enormous amount of accessories that include weapons, interchangeable hands and heads, costume accessories, pizza, and more.

You can take a look at the full list of contents in the list below. It all adds up to a whopping $400 price tag. If you think it's worth adding to your collection, you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout though the month of January (the code will like change in future months). You won't be charged until it ships, which should be around December 2023.

TMNT One:13 Collective Boxed Set Contents