TMNT Ultimates Wave 2 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

The second wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures from Super 7 have launched, and it includes Leonardo, Bebop, Shredder and Mutagen Man. Each figure stands at 7-inches tall and features loads of articulation and accessories. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the accessories for each figure, along with a pre-order link from Entertainment Earth. Look for these awesome-looking figures to arrive on your doorstep in March.

TMNT Ultimates Leonardo ($44.99): Leonardo, the wise leader of the Turtles, emerges with Fully Loaded Weapons Rack, Communicator, Alternate Head and Hands, Katanas, and Pizza slice.

TMNT Ultimates Shredder ($44.99): The evil Shredder comes equipped with weapon rack, alternate head, gripping hands, fists, katana, and a cape.

TMNT Ultimates Bebop ($44.99): Bebop, the evil mutant punk rock hog, comes equipped with weapon rack, fists, gripping hands, shell drill, garbage can shield, and knife.

TMNT Ultimates Mutagen Man ($44.99): The non-stop mutating monster Mutagen Man comes equipped with fists, gripping hands, mutagen machine gun, life support systel, skull plug, fist, wrench, eyeball, turtle, pizza, apple core, and bone.

Wave 1 of Super 7’s TMNT Ultimates figures included Raphael, Splinter, Foot Soldier, and Baxter Stockman. If you missed out on that wave, a new batch is dropping in September. You can pre-order those figures here at Entertainment Earth.

In other TMNT figure news, NECA recently launched the second wave of 7-inch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures based on the 1991 Konami arcade classic Turtles in Time (it was later ported to the Super Nintendo as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time). Wave 2 includes Michelangelo, Raphael, Leatherhead, and Super Shredder, complete with accessories, a pixelated look inspired by the game, and arcade cabinet-style packaging.

The TMNT: Turtles In Time figures are exclusive to specialty / hobby shops, and you can pre-order the figures on Entertainment Earth as a full set for $89.99 with free shipping. It will be on your doorstep in May. The previously announced Wave 1 set can also be ordered on Entertainment Earth for $89.99 with free shipping. It includes Donatello, Leonardo, Foot Soldier, and Slash with a whole bunch of accessories and the same pixelated look. It should arrive in early February.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.