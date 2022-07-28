Tony Hawk Launches a Hot Wheels Fingerboard Line With Little Skate Shoes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Skateboarding legend and familiar-looking guy Tony Hawk has partnered with Hot Wheels on their first ever fingerboard line. It's called Hot Wheels Skate, and the collection includes a wide range of fingerboards and fun skatepark playsets that will include elements like giant piranhas, roller coasters and donuts. The fingerboards even include little shoes for your fingers, which seems ridiculous but it will actually help beginners pull off some more complex tricks since they clip onto the board.

That said, Hot Wheels notes that their focus with the Skate line is to put a more imaginative spin on fingerboarding, as opposed to companies like Tech Deck that focus on reproductions of real-life skateboards and ramps. If that sounds good to you, Tony Hawk's Hot Wheels Skate lineup is exclusive to Walmart, and you can check out a breakdown of the fingerboards and skateparks that are currently available to pre-order in the collection below:

Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set ($29.97) – Pre-order at Walmart: The Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set is the ultimate skate destination packed with wicked obstacles, rad designs and skate-activated sounds for an amped-up play experience! This massive playset is ready for epic finger-boarding stunts with ramps, ledges, rails and halfpipes as well as trigger buttons that activate awesome music mid-shred. It comes with a board designed in collaboration with legendary skater Tony Hawk and a pair of removable skate shoes that help groms get the feel of the board as they master tricks. Pair this set with other sets to create a colossal skate park with unlimited stunting possibilities.

Hot Wheels Skate Donut Skatepark ($14.97) – Pre-order at Walmart: "Put those epic finger-boarding skills into action on the Hot Wheels Skate Donut Skatepark. Designed around a big-city donut shop, this set is loaded with rails and ramps to perform awesome stunts like 360s and ollies. Flip down the billboard to discover another skate surface. It comes with an awesome exclusive fingerboard designed in collaboration with the legendary Tony Hawk and a pair of removable skate shoes that help newbies get the feel of the board and master tricks. Arrange it with other sets to create a massive skate park for the most exciting ride."

Hot Wheels Skate Aquarium Skatepark ($14.97) – Pre-order at Walmart: "Designed to look like a cool aquarium with a finger-eating piranha, it's loaded with rails, ramps and a big fish tank to perform awesome stunts like 360s and ollies. It comes with an awesome exclusive fingerboard designed in collaboration with the legendary Tony Hawk and a pair of removable skate shoes that help newbies get the feel of the board and master tricks."

Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboards & Skate Shoes Multipack ($11.97) – Pre-order at Walmart: "Perform gnarly stunts and master elite moves with this multipack of Hot Wheels Skate fingerboards and skate shoes. Hot Wheels collaborated with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk to design the sweetest boards that look cool grinding rails and launching ollies. The set includes four different, awesomely styled and fully assembled fingerboards along with two different pairs of shoes that can be used interchangeably with all boards. The shoes help kids get the feel of the board and its movements as they master stunts and flips. Each multipack includes one exclusive fingerboard and pair of skate shoes. Colors and decorations may vary."

What's more, Tony Hawk superfans can opt for the 100-piece limited-edition Birdhouse life-size skateboard deck. The boards will be signed by Tony and are designed to reflect his personal router template. Each deck will include a matching Hot Wheels Skate fingerboard. The Wildfire Freestyle Deck and Fingerboard will be exclusively sold on MattelCreations.com priced at at $350.

To give back to the skating community, Hot Wheels will be donating to Tony's signature charity, The Skate Park Project. This non-profit helps underserved communities across America create safe and inclusive skateparks for kids of all ages.

"I'm excited to finally introduce this epic new line of fingerboards in collaboration with Hot Wheels," said Tony Hawk, "these products were created for Fingerboarders of all experience levels to master tricks, working their way up from a kickflip to creating their own cool, never been done, combinations."