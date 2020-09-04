Total Recall Hits 4K Blu-ray for Its 30th Anniversary in Standard, SteelBook, and Collector's Editions

Paul Verhoeven's 1990 film Total Recall starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital in celebration of its 30th anniversary. What's more, you'll have several options to own it - standard, SteelBook, and Collector's Edition versions are on the way for December 8th. Below you'll find the pre-order details along with info on the special features.

The standard Total Recall 4K + Digital Blu-ray is available to pre-order here at Best Buy for only $17.99. However, the SteelBook edition (pictured above) is well worth an extra $2. It's a Best Buy exclusive that you can grab here for $19.99. Those two options are from Lionsgate, but Studio Canal is set to offer a Collector's Edition for superfans that includes a CD soundtrack, 48-page booklet, 6 art cards, and a double-sided poster.

At the time of writing, the Total Recall Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray is only available to pre-order in the UK via Amazon and Zavvi for the equivalent of $66 - $73. Presumably it will be available in the U.S. at some point, but there's no information on when that will happen. If / when it does arrive in the States, odds are you'll be able to find it here on Amazon.

A full breakdown of the special features on all of the Total Recall 4K Blu-ray options is available below along with a trailer for the restoration:

Lionsgate 4K Blu-ray and 4K SteelBook Blu-ray:

DISC ONE (4K BLU-RAY)

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM, SUPERVISED AND APPROVED BY PAUL VERHOEVEN

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary

"Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall" Featurette

"Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall" Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY)

"Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall" Featurette

"Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall" Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY)

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary

"Total Recall: The Special Effects" Featurette

"The Making of Total Recall" Featurette

"Imagining Total Recall" Documentary

Theatrical Trailer

Collector's Edition:

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM, SUPERVISED AND APPROVED BY PAUL VERHOEVEN

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Total Excess: How Caralco Changed Hollywood

Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall

Audio Commentary by Paul Verhoeven & Arnold Schwarzenegger

Models and Skeletons: The Special Effects of Total Recall

The Making of Total Recall

Imagining Total Recall

Total Recall x2 CD Soundtrack (Only available in the Collector's Edition)

48-Page Booklet

6 Artcards

Double-sided poster

