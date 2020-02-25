Toy Fair: Magneto, Cyclops, Green Lantern, and More Revealed By Mezco

Mezco has once again pulled back the curtain to reveal some exciting new developments from their popular One:12 line of figures, debuting the first official look at the toys in person at this year’s New York Toy Fair. This line has become a fan favorite in recent years because of its high quality sculpts and fair price point. They’re not as expensive as a Hot Toys figure but they’ve got the same amount of polish. Among the many figures shown off at the event include some alternate versions of figures done in the past and many of them will available even sooner than you might expect

First up is the Marvel NOW Edition Magneto featuring the white costume from the pages of Uncanny X-Men, this figure will debut next month and is a PREVIEWS exclusive. The official description for the figure reveals that it comes with “magnetic force effects that are capable of holding small metal objects with imbedded magnets.” it also features 30 points of articulation, two different heads, and six different hands.

Another PREVIEWS exclusive, the One:12 Collective Classic Cyclops comes with a |”light-up optic power function that illuminates his signature ruby-quartz visor, containing the uncontrollable energy blasts from his eyes.” The figure includes multiple interchangeable visors and optic blast attachments.

Another PREVIEWS exclusive, the Cable figure also includes a light-up function that gives his trademark eye its glow. He’ll also feature plenty of weapons including a plasma cannon with two removable magazines, grenade launcher with rotating carousel and handgun, spear, and separate handgun.

Another PREVIEWS exclusive, this comic book Green Lantern with an array of different interchangeable hands and ring effects like smoke, a star, a shield blast, and an energy ball. It also includes a light-up feature on its Power Battery lantern, activated by none other than the ring on the figure’s finger.

On the movie side of things, Mezco showed off the “Stealth Suit” (or as fans call it, Night-Monkey) costume from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Another PREVIEWS exclusive, this figure comes with an alternate head with the likeness of star Tom Holland plus a variety of hand and webs to pose with. You can see the figure in the photo above. The figure will be available in July.

Finally an alternate version of David Harbour’s Hellboy from last year’s feature film was shown off. The “Anung Un Rama Edition,” which is, you guessed it, a PREVIEWS exclusive. This version includes two alternate heads and a flaming crown that can be placed upon them. He also sports many accessories including his gun, utility belt, a non-flame version of his sword, and a flamed version. He’ll be available in June of this year.