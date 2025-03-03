Toy Fair Transformers: Age of The Primes and Void Rivals Pre-Order Details

NY Toy Fair 2025 was the place to be this past weekend, especially if you’re the type to get excited over some awesome collectibles. Hasbro took the opportunity to unveil some new items, like the awesome Marvel Legends Doctor Doom Helmet, but there was also something for Transformers fans to be excited about. This includes several Transformers: Age of the Primes figures, which blasts us back to the beginning of all Transformers – to the very first bots in the mythology. On top of that, Hasbro is also releasing a Transformers Void Rivals action figure 3-pack, inspired by the Void Rivals comic series that started the Energon Transformers universe.

A full breakdown of the new releases can be found below, and keep in mind that these new Transformers releases will be available starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET on March 4th here at Entertainment Earth unless otherwise indicated (some are pipeline reveals). What’s more, EE is currently running a deal that offers a $20 gift code to all customers who make a purchase of $100 or more through March 10th. Codes will be emailed to customers on March 14th, and they’ll need to be used by March 31, 2025. These pre-orders should be eligible for the deal along with the new Marvel Legends Hasbro drop with the awesome Doctor Doom helmet and Archangel figures. They’re also expected to be available here on Amazon around the launch time. Read on for a full breakdown of the new Transformers releases. Direct links will be added after the launch.

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF THE PRIMES DELUXE CLASS THE THIRTEEN ALCHEMIST PRIME / $24.99 / Pre-Order on March 4 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This 5.5-inch figure converts between robot and Cybertronian armored car modes in 17 steps. Includes a 2-piece Lenses Artifact accessory. The Thirteen Alchemist Prime figure is inspired by the character from the TRANSFORMERS universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses.”

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF THE PRIMES DELUXE CLASS DECEPTICON CRASHER $24.99 / Pre-Order on March 4 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This 5.5-inch figure converts between robot and sports car modes in 18 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories that attach in both modes. The Decepticon Crasher figure is inspired by the character from the TRANSFORMERS universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses.”

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF THE PRIMES DELUXE CLASS COMBATICON VORTEX / $24.99 / Pre-Order on March 4 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This figure converts between robot and helicopter modes in 19 steps. Combine the figure with other TRANSFORMERS Combaticon figures to create a Bruticus action figure (each sold separately, subject to availability). The Combaticon Vortex figure is inspired by the character from the TRANSFORMERS universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses.”

TRANSFORMERS VOID RIVALS AUTOBOT JETFIRE, ZERTONIAN SOLILA, AND AGORRIAN DARAK / Additional details TBA: “Comic book TRANSFORMERS bots are stepping off the page and onto collectors’ shelves with the TRANSFORMERS Void Rivals action figure pack, inspired by the Void Rivals comic series that started the hottest line of comics in comic shops, the Energon universe! The 11-inch Autobot Jetfire action figure converts between robot and jet modes in 32 steps and comes with 3.75-inch Zertonian Solila and Agorrian Darak non-converting action figures. All 3 figures have articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses. The pack includes a convention exclusive Void Rivals #1 comic featuring variant cover art by Marcelo Matere.

Void Rivals #1 began the Energon Universe in June 2023 from co-creators Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici. The first issue is currently on a landmark 11th printing nearly two years later to meet the demand as the series continues to shock fans each month. Popular TRANSFORMERS characters like Hot Rod, Springer, the Quintessons, and SKuxxoid have all joined the series, as well as the the world of G.I. JOE with the arrival of Cobra-La. Void Rivals is available in comic shops and everywhere books are sold, with new issues debuting each month.”

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF THE PRIMES LEADER CLASS THE THIRTEEN ONYX PRIME / $54.99 / Additional details TBA: “This 7.5-inch The Thirteen Onyx Prime action figure converts between robot, centaur, and beast modes in 12 and 19 steps. Includes a spear and Triptych Mask Artifact accessory that the figure can hold in robot and centaur modes. The figure’s tail can be removed and opened into a bow accessory. The Thirteen Onyx Prime figure is inspired by the character from the TRANSFORMERS universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses.”