The Internet Reacts To Toys ‘R’ Us Closing

After months of reports, today officially marks the beginning of the end of an era, as Toys ‘R’ Us will reportedly be closing or selling off all of its US stores in the coming months.

In a way, some fans had seen this coming, despite the company attempting to reassure fans about a week ago.

“I have always believed that this brand and this business should exist in the U.S.,” chief executive David Brandon said on a conference call earlier today. The executive went on to stress that the brand will surely be missed by vendors and devoted customers, saying they “will all live to regret what’s happening here.”

So far, Toys ‘R’ Us Inc. is keeping this announcement to itself and its employees. No official statements have been published by the company on its social media pages or through other venues. Still, that hasn’t stopped plenty of kids at heart from expressing their sadness on Twitter. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

R.I.P Toys-R-Us. Gonna miss the fun times. Pouring a Capri Sun out for Geoffrey — Will Silver (@Willcartoons) March 14, 2018

Don’t get me wrong I haven’t been to ToysRus is years but man is the 6 six year old me crying on the inside dude.

Back then that was like the ultimate store if you had ANY sort of money when you were younger.

Feelsbad for the kids that won’t ever get to experience it. — Jonathan Flores (@AnimeAFOfficial) March 14, 2018

Damn, my daughter will never know the joys and the pains of walking in Toys “R” Us and seeing EVERY toy that’s ever been on a commercial and leaving without a goddamn thing smh man..



Good times https://t.co/JppLBHzWm3 — HOLY KING MICHAEL IVVI (@Traptized) March 15, 2018

did anyone ever ACTUALLY shop at toys r us i thought it was like an epic myth — harl @ SELINA DAY ??? (@LUClFERSPEAR) March 15, 2018

im sad about toys r us going the way of Blockbuster but im def gonna hop on that toys r us liquidation closeout sale when that happens — ✨Oreo✨@??NEWORLEANS?? (@FrostyOreos) March 14, 2018

toys r us is bankrupt and closing and i blame parents who buy their kids smartphones and ipads instead of letting them experience the joy of unboxing a new toy, setting it up and figuring out how it works for the first time — angela (@captaindeadpooI) March 15, 2018

It’s going to be so weird trying to explain Toys ‘R Us to future generations.



“Hey, you know those six aisles at Target you spend all your time in? Well, imagine if they were an entire store…”



(Assuming, like, future generations have Target.) https://t.co/DYQWJJX4p1 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 14, 2018

idk y yall r so pressed about toys r us like yall know u havent been there in 10+ years — Akshay K (@akshaykrishnam3) March 15, 2018

