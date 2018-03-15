Gear

The Internet Reacts To Toys ‘R’ Us Closing

After months of reports, today officially marks the beginning of the end of an era, as Toys ‘R’ Us […]

After months of reports, today officially marks the beginning of the end of an era, as Toys ‘R’ Us will reportedly be closing or selling off all of its US stores in the coming months.

In a way, some fans had seen this coming, despite the company attempting to reassure fans about a week ago.

“I have always believed that this brand and this business should exist in the U.S.,” chief executive David Brandon said on a conference call earlier today. The executive went on to stress that the brand will surely be missed by vendors and devoted customers, saying they “will all live to regret what’s happening here.”

So far, Toys ‘R’ Us Inc. is keeping this announcement to itself and its employees. No official statements have been published by the company on its social media pages or through other venues. Still, that hasn’t stopped plenty of kids at heart from expressing their sadness on Twitter. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

