Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt Figure Pre-Orders are Back

Last year, Hasbro, Universal Brand Development, and Amblin Entertainment joined forces to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future with a crossover Transformers figure appropriately dubbed Gigawatt. The limited edition versions blew out the door in a heartbeat and the standard edition has been sold out for some time. If you missed out and don't want to pay $100 or more for one of the numbered 1,985 limited edition versions (eBay), the standard release is back in stock here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. Pre-orders ship in August and you won't be charged until that time. It remains out of stock / vastly overpriced here at Walmart and here on Amazon at the time of writing.

The Autobot Gigawatt figure stands at 5.5 inches in robot mode and can convert to DeLorean Time Machine mode in 17 steps. Accessories include a blaster and whip antennae along with movie-inspired details from the film, such as Doc Brown-style goggles, a flux capacitor chest piece, and time circuits. Naturally, the gullwing doors open in Time Machine and the wheels rotate from vertical to horizontal to produce a hovering effect. Gigawatt doesn't need roads. You can take a closer look at the figure in the gallery below.

In addition to the figure, IDW released a four-part Transformers / Back to the Future comic book series with that you can check out here on Comixology now. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything's looking up... that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown's time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future... all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!"

