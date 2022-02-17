Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Optimus Prime Changes With a Smash (Exclusive)

Hasbro’s Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime – or TBCADUSCOP for short – is inspired by the Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures animated series, which airs on the official Transformers YouTube channel and Netflix. It’s a great way to get kids into Transformers, because it converts from truck mode to robot mode in 3 steps that involve smashing (see the video above). Actually, that sounds like something that frustrated adults would like too.

Indeed, this 9-inch Optimus Prime figure transforms with a bit of light abuse, though it will require 11 standard transforming steps to bring him back to truck mode. It is expected to retail for $31.49 when it hits retailers in October, though pre-orders might go up well before that. It will be available at retailers like Walmart alongside previously released figures in the Transformers Cyberverse Bumblebee lineup.

“This OPTIMUS PRIME toy robot is inspired by the Noble Leader character in the Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures cartoon, as seen on the official TRANSFORMERS YouTube channel and Netflix. The war between heroic AUTOBOTS and evil DECEPTICONS continues in the 2-part series finale of the Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures animated series. As a powerful new threat targets CYBERTRON, it is up to GRIMLOCK and his new friends, the DINOBOTS, to unite and save the planet! Discover the unique powers and skills of each BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES character and see how those powers will be used to defend CYBERTRON… or threaten it. ”

The final chapter of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures premiered in early November with two epic specials on the Official Transformers YouTube Channel, releasing two weeks later on Netflix. This marked the first time Transformers content has premiered on YouTube. Both specials were well-received, and quickly became top performers on the channel. The show marked the return of Dinobots for the first time in over a decade in kid entertainment.