LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime Set Is In Stock and On Sale

Back in June, LEGO unveiled a partnership with Hasbro on a Transformers G1 Optimus Prime (10302) set that features 19 points of articulation that allow the figure to transform from robot mode to truck mode without the need to rebuild. That's a pretty big deal as it is a very rare capability for LEGO sets. Speaking of deals, you can grab the Optimus Prime LEGO set here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $170 (6% off) while the sale lasts. If it sells out, the Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO 10302 Set is also available to order right here at he LEGO Shop at the standard price. Details about the set can be found below.

As noted, the 1508-piece LEGO Creator Expert Optimus Prime set is based on the G1 character, which goes back to 1984 with the original Transformers toy line and animated TV series. It will include The Autobot Matrix of Leadership which can be stored in the chest, an Energon Cube, an Energon Axe, an Ion Blaster, a jetpack, an optional waist panel and a placard for display. In truck mode, Optimus measures over 5.5 in. (15 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide. In robot mode, the model stands over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall.

Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, Joseph Patrick Kyde, says about the collaboration: "It has been an honour and joy to work together with Hasbro to develop a LEGO version of Optimus Prime! I am excited to see these two toy companies come together for the first time to celebrate the leader of the Autobots. Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much. It's been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style."