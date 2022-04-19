Massive Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Leaks from October of last year hinted that Hasbro was planning to release a Transformers Generations Legacy Titan Class Metroplex Cybertron edition figure. Fans questioned whether or not it was real. Today we can confirm that it is very, very real. In fact, it will take up quite a bit of space in your reality since it measures a whopping 22-inches tall.

It appears that the Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex figure transforms from robot to excavator mode in 52 steps. It also includes a huge buzzsaw axe and a claw accessory that can grab smaller figures. Pre-orders for The Transfomers Legacy series Titan Cybertron Metroplex are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now for a whopping $199.99 with a release date set for November. Note that shipping is free in the US at Entertainment Earth with the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. That’s a pretty big deal given the size of this thing, but it’s considerably more expensive that the recently released Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Titan Autobot Ark. This is especially true since it is currently on sale at Entertainment Earth for $129.99, also with free shipping.

If you’re unfamiliar, Hasbro describes the Transformers Legacy series as follows:

“Universes collide! Transformers: Legacy brings together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse. Figures feature deco inspired by their universe with an updated Generations design. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy of Transformers entertainment, the fandoms come together from across the Transformers multiverse, all in one toy line.”

