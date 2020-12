Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom Wave 2 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Hasbro has revealed a whole bunch of new figures in the War for Cybertron: Kingdom Wave 2 lineup, and those figures are now available to pre-order! The collection includes Voyager Class Inferno and Dinobot, Deluxe Class Airazor, Ractonite, Arcee and Huffer, Leader Class Ultra Magnus, and Core Class Megatron and Starscream.

That's a lot of new figures, but we're keeping it simple. Pre-order links for all of the individual Transformers War for Cybertron Wave 2 figures can be found below. Collectors will also find links to sets and cases containing multiple figures.

Core Class Figure Pre-Orders:

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Core Class WFC-K12 Starscream - Order at EE

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Core Class WFC-K13 Megatron - Order at EE

Transformers Generations Kingdom Core Wave 2 Case - $79.99: Includes 3X Megatron, 3X Starcream, 1X Vertebreak, and 1X Rattrap. - Order at EE

Deluxe Class Figure Pre-Orders:

Voyager Class Figure Pre-Orders:

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Voyager Class WFC-K19 Inferno - Order at EE

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Voyager Class WFC-K18 Dinobot - Order at EE

Transformers Generations Kingdom Voyager Wave 2 Case - $89.99: Includes 2X Dinobot and 1X Inferno - Order at EE

Leader Class Figure Pre-Orders:

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Leader Class WFC-K20 Ultra Magnus - Order at EE

Transformers Generations Kingdom Leader Wave 2 Case - $99.99: Includes 1X Megatron and 1X Ultra Magnus. - Order at EE

