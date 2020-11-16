Video Games are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon: Includes PS5 and Xbox Series X Titles

When Amazon runs a buy 2, get 1 free sale, it usually focuses on a wide range of items. However, the latest B2G1 deal is loaded with video games for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It even includes titles for the brand new PS5 and Xbox Series X.

You can shop Amazon's entire buy 2, get 1 free sale right here while it lasts. A breakdown of some of the top titles in the sale can be found below. Just keep in mind that titles can be added or removed at any time, so if you see a game you want, get on it right away. Some of the games are also heavily discounted on top of the B2G1 deal.

PlayStation 5: Best Deals

Xbox One / Series X / S: Best Deals

Nintendo Switch: Best Deals

More Gaming Deals

The B2G1 free sale includes a lot more games than we've featured here (especially for the PS4 and Xbox One), so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. You can use the toolbar to break the sale down by category and console. The video game deals are also compatible with any other item in the sale.

You might also want to check out the Black Friday gaming deals here at Best Buy. It includes games and accessories priced at $29.99 (My Best Buy members only - free to join) and $19.99 or less.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.