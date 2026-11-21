The release of Donkey Kong Country was incredibly influential in 1994, marking one of the most iconic SNES games of that era, but its success also allowed developer Rare to keep creating. The trust Nintendo put into Rare ended up paying off in a big way, creating another action platformer for the N64 that once again helped define that era of gaming. In many ways, the existence of Donkey Kong Country set up Rare’s next big success, giving players a title that has lived in constant reverence — Banjo-Kazooie.

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Banjo-Kazooie released in 1998, continuing Rare’s streak of great titles alongside Nintendo, standing up alongside Donkey Kong Country, Killer Instinct, and GoldenEye 007. The N64 was already a highly regarded home console, with games like 1996’s Super Mario 64 taking players by storm with its large world and level design in 3D environments. Banjo-Kazooie took that to a whole new level, establishing the action-platformer sub-genre in a new way that would later inspire other great games like Jak & Daxter, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro the Dragon for the PlayStation.

Donkey Kong Country Released in November 1994, Giving Developer Rare Their First Big Hit

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The success of Donkey Kong Country for Rare can’t be understated, even though the developer was responsible for some great titles before the Mario character’s first major spin-off. Rare had come fresh off the arcade-style Battletoads, but despite existing since 1986, the company didn’t see a huge hit until the ultra-hard amphibian beat-em-up. Donkey Kong Country was their first attempt at a home console release, and the first time Rare teamed up with Nintendo, the pioneers behind the best home consoles and series tied to them (ever heard of Super Mario Bros.?).

One of the reasons why Donkey Kong Country was such a huge SNES hit was how it pushed the consoles graphics beyond any other game was capable before. The 3D work in Donkey Kong Country was incredibly good for its time, with presentation and graphic quality helping it reach 9 million copies sold, a huge feat for that time period. The game’s details came from a cartoonish charm where fully 3D models and painted environments occupied a lush, tropical environment that was instantly memorable. Although the game’s plot was bare bones about Donkey Kong’s stolen bananas, the levels were intricate and well designed compared to almost any other platformer.

The game was unrelenting too, with surprising amounts of difficulty you might struggle to find in the genre today. The rail cart sections of Donkey Kong Country are notorious for their aggravating precision requirements, forcing players to have quick timing and a good understanding of the game’s physics. Plenty of level secrets and enemy variety made the game enjoyable to replay too, making it a perpetual title in SNES players’ households. Without the undeniable appeal Donkey Kong Country had, their collaborations with Nintendo likely couldn’t have produced an original IP to rival Nintendo’s best.

Future Collaborations With Nintendo & Rare Would Help the Banjo Kazooie Series Take Off

Rare having the chance to make more games with Nintendo would prove to be a great partnership, helping to establish multiple IPs beyond just Mario, Donkey Kong, or characters in that universe. Killer Instinct was a great original fighting game in arcades, but it wasn’t until Banjo-Kazooie that Rare once again made a huge impact on home consoles. The N64 was already a highly popular console, but Banjo-Kazooie‘s creativity and expressiveness matched what made Donkey Kong Country great with the same charm. Winning multiple awards in 1998, Banjo-Kazooie is still considered one the best Rare games of all time.

While Super Mario 64 introduced players to the idea of intricate 3D platforming, Banjo-Kazooie is arguably the game that perfected it. The game is once again straightforward, but with much larger levels and tons of collectibles for players to get lost in searching for, making each stage feel dynamic and detailed. Rather than a huge, empty space for players to explore, Rare created themed stages with tons of variety, making areas vibrant or changing as you played. The cartoon style of the game also added a level of comedy into it, with villains like Gruntilda being instantly memorable for rhyming dialogue. Ever since release, players have been charmed by the sounds, music, and hidden Jiggies of the title.

When you think about it, Banjo-Kazooie is almost an evolution of Donkey Kong Country in every way, building on the platforming and charm of the first title to refine the second. Banjo-Kazooie is almost a realization of what Rare was truly capable of, but it wouldn’t be possible without their early identity having a chance to grow. There are so many details in Banjo-Kazooie that can almost be considered a step-up from a Donkey Kong Country mechanic, although both games are integral to the history of platformers as a whole.

Do you prefer Banjo-Kazooie or Donkey Kong Country as your favorite Rare IP? Let us know in the comments below!