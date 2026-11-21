GTA 6 players have been warned by fellow Grand Theft Auto VI players, further into the new Rockstar Games release, not to make a major Chapter 1 mistake as they did. Obviously, spoilers for GTA 6’s first chapter are ahead, including how the chapter finishes. That said, without knowing the spoiler, there is no way to avoid the mistake, as it’s not something you would predict would be a problem.

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Over on the GTA 6 Reddit page, one of the top recent posts is titled, “Something you should know about the end of Chapter 1 to save you from disappointment.” The warning is simply: be careful with how you spend your money in the first chapter. One of the first instincts when starting a new Grand Theft Auto is to grind in order to get your money up. That said, at the end of the first game’s chapter, you will lose all your money and you lose Jason’s car. To this end, there’s no point boosting your bank account or upgrading Jason’s car throughout the first chapter because it won’t carry over to the second chapter. It’s a bit of a gut punch, in fact.

What does carry over are your weapons and cosmetic items like clothing and tattoos. So, feel free to dump as much money into this as you’d like. You can also put 5,000 into the family saver, as this also won’t be lost like the money in your bank account.

GTA 6 Fans Are Frustrated

As you would expect, GTA 6 fans aren’t huge fans of this surprise, as it greatly undermines the time of players in favor of nothing that really enhances the experience of the game.

“Yeah, I was infuriated when I had put $5k into Jason’s El Camino and another $10k in the bank, only for the game to go WHOOPS, ALL GONE,” reads the top comment on the post. “I don’t even know if I want to do any side activities until I know the game is done tutorializing and is actually fully opened up.”

Another comment adds, “Glad I rolled the dice and read this. I get put off easily by shit like this. Thank you, I would have tricked out the car and saved money for days.”

Unfortunately, there are quite a few ways that GTA 6 greatly undermines the time of players, whether it’s in favor of arbitrary immersion, an obsession with realism, or for the progression of the narrative. In isolation, none of it is that consequential, but in totality, it can feel limiting, tedious, and frustrating. This, among other reasons, may be why it has a low user review score on Metacritic. That said, Rockstar Games won’t care very much, considering GTA 6 is the biggest launch in entertainment history by raw numbers, and it’s not even close.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available via PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Those interested in playing it at launch will need to fork over a minimum of $80.