Whether it’s Zatanna and the “Machine that Magnetized Men” or Wonder Woman in All-Star Comics #8, there is no funnier recurring phenomenon in the world of comic book collecting than major characters debuting in comics that don’t bother to mention them on the cover. 1940’s Batman #1 is no exception, because as classic as Jerry Robinson’s cover is, it manages to miss the issue’s greatest selling point: the first appearances of the Joker and Catwoman, two of the most iconic characters in comic book history. That doesn’t have any effect on the comic’s value, however, as even this low-grade 3.0 CGC (Certified Guarantee Company)-graded copy has already attained a $140k price at auction through Heritage. Parodied, homaged, and referenced countless times through the decades, Batman #1 is still one of the most recognizable images of the Caped Crusader ever drawn; and one of the absolute most important comics DC ever published — even putting aside the iconic pair of characters who debuted within.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although rebooted three times and no longer retaining its original numbering, the title is still running — and this month’s issue even featured the Joker, introduced eighty-six years and nine hundred-odd issues ago. There are a literal handful of books able to claim such a lineage, especially taking into account that Batman has published continuously for those eighty-six years, a testament to the character’s enduring popularity. At the time, he was one of just two DC heroes given multiple monthly titles, the other being Superman. Virtually every major change and trend in the comic book medium can be traced through those eighty-six years of Batman stories, which would introduce readers to iconic characters like Ra’s al Ghul and Poison Ivy, as well as stories better left in the past, like the time Batman and Robin tried to solve the “Paul is Dead” mystery.

How Batman #1 Set the Standard for Two of DC’s Most Important Characters

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

Batman #1 opens with “The Legend of the Batman – Who He is, and How He Came to Be,” a reprint from Detective Comics #33. In two pages, it provides the backstory that has come to be completely engrained in popular culture, establishing the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne in a dark Gotham alley while returning from the movies with their son Bruce. From this origin reprint, the issue launches in its first new story, entitled simply “The Joker.” Here we meet the Ace of Knaves as a violent, cunning maniac; an arrogant killer who announces his crimes before he commits them, confident he will not be stopped. Each of his victims is left with a grotesque smile on their faces, the result of a deadly dose of “Joker venom.” After besting the Dynamic Duo several times, the Joker makes the fatal mistake of mentioning his next target in earshot of a captive Robin, enabling the escaped Robin and Batman to foil the robbery in-progress. The Joker is sent to prison, vowing revenge on his newfound nemesis — revenge that would come later that same issue.

“The Joker’s Revenge” once again sees him outwit Batman continuously, and cements what makes him the Dark Knight’s greatest foe: his madness. Unstable and erratic, the Joker’s wanton violence and unpredictable derangement lend him an edge on Batman’s regimented, logical thinking. In this issue, the Joker kills without pattern, leaves behind the target of a successful robbery, and fakes his own death. After the fake-out, Gotham Police (and readers) learn that the Joker is still alive, indicating that writer Bill Finger knew what he had with the character, and was planning his next move already. It would come in “The Case of the Laughing Death” in Detective Comics #45, followed by a team-up with Catwoman in Batman #2. That issue would also mark the first time the name “Catwoman” was used, as for her first appearance, Selina Kyle’s alter ego is “the Cat.”

Like the Joker, Catwoman emerges pretty fully formed, name non-withstanding. The story is actually a spotlight for Robin, who goes undercover on a Gotham socialite’s yacht after correctly deducing her emerald necklace (worth $500,000 — and that’s in 1940) will prove too tempting a target for the city’s criminal element. Robin’s hunch proves correct, and the thief in question is “the Cat,” herself a member of Gotham’s upper crust and a passenger aboard the yacht. Though the theft is foiled and she is discovered as the Cat by Batman at the story’s end, Selina Kyle is able to escape from justice. How? Batman is taken in by her beauty, and momentarily stunned by her offer to switch sides and join her as the “King of Crime.” She dives overboard from the yacht, and Batman lets her go, marking the beginning of one of the most iconic, tumultuous romances in comic books.

The issue is rounded out by a Hugo Strange story, rooting it firmly in its era. Prior to the debut of the Joker, Hugo Strange was the defacto nemesis of Batman as his first recurring opponent. As the decade continued, Hugo Strange would be overshadowed by other members of Batman’s growing rogues gallery, returning to prominence decades later following a revival in Steve Englehart’s justly-renowned Detective Comics run. Pitting Batman against Hugo Strange’s mutated “Monster Men,” this story provides what may actually be the issue’s most-discussed moment: Batman kills. In a struggle with one of the Monster Men, the mutant is left hanging from the Bat-Plane’s rope, implicitly fatally, based on a comment that he is “better off this way” from Batman. His “no killing” rule would be codified three issues later in Batman #4, further positioning Batman #1 at a major crossroads in the history of the character.

How Adam West Cemented Batman #1’s Legacy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

Although this is difficult to fathom today, Batman was in serious danger of cancellation in the early sixties. Neutered by the Comics Code Authority, DC’s writers and artists were forced to avoid Batman’s rogues’ gallery, who were considered inappropriate to younger readers. The Joker and Catwoman were singled out in particular, with the Joker’s gleeful violence and Catwoman’s sexually-charged dynamic with Batman seen as bad influences. While Joker was toned down to emphasize his pranks and downplay his homicidal tendencies, Catwoman disappeared altogether. It would take the 1966 Batman television series to revive the character, who quickly became one of its most popular recurring villains. Played by Julie Newmar, Catwoman was one of four Batman villains to appear in the feature adaptation of the series, 1966’s Batman: The Movie. After a more than decade-long absence, Catwoman returned to comics in Superman’s Girl Friend, Lois Lane #70. The television series’ popularity also forced editor Julius Schwartz to continue using the Joker in Batman stories despite his personal distaste for the character.

The boost in Batman readership proved temporary, and DC’s response to the title’s next dip in sales proved even more consequential: a return to Batman’s darker roots, ushered in by creators like Denny O’Neil, Neal Adams, and Jim Aparo. While no longer an influence over the tone of the comics, the Batman television series left its permanent mark on who were considered central to the character’s mythology and rogues’ gallery. The Joker would be one of the first to benefit from the new direction, returning to his terrifying homicidal maniac roots in Batman #251, “The Joker’s Five-Way Revenge.” Catwoman evolved throughout the 1970s and 80s, with her alternate universe Earth-Two counterpart leaving behind her life of crime and marrying Bruce Wayne — suggesting that maybe the primary, Earth-One Selena Kyle could do the same. Len Wein’s Batman work played with Catwoman’s reform, turning her into an anti-hero, a characterization that has stuck in the decades since.

Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns further cemented the Joker and Catwoman’s place in popular culture, as have the litany of further live-action and animated adaptations that have come in the intervening decades. Even in Batman #1, it’s apparent why creators find themselves returning to the characters again and again: both provide excellent foils to Batman, challenging him in ways that speak to his beliefs, ethics, and what makes him a super-hero. Put into the context of a retelling of his origin, and the last time he ever killed without hesitation or regret, the Joker and Catwoman’s relationships with Batman become even more complex — and Batman #1 even more significant. And with just three hundred and fifty-six copies on the CGC’s population report, the record-setting prices that the issue can sell for are no surprise. With its rarity and significance taken into account, the copy on auction at Heritage starts to look like a bargain, even for $100k.

What’s your favorite key issue of Batman? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!