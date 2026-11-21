One My Hero Academia movie has been missing it action five years after its initial debut, and now it’s finally available for streaming with Crunchyroll. It’s been an eventful year for the My Hero Academia franchise as with it celebrating its 10th anniversary, the anime has been making a comeback with all sorts of new projects and events. There’s been no better time to be a fan of the anime, and now that’s even more true thanks to one of its formerly missing movies finally being available.

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Crunchyroll has now officially launched My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission with the streaming platform, and it’s now available to watch after five long years. Originally hitting theaters in Japan, available for purchase on Blu-ray and digital platforms, and streaming with other platforms such as Netflix, the fourth film in the anime franchise has now come to Crunchyroll so fans can check it out all over again.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is now streaming with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English language audio with availability depending on region. Serving as the fourth entry in the My Hero Academia feature film franchise, this one is directed by Kenji Nagasaki for studio Bones and TOHO Animation with a script provided by Yosuke Kuroda, character designs provided by Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and music composed by Yuki Hayashi. Originally releasing back in 2021, it’s been a long time coming for this streaming release with Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission took Deku and the others worldwide on a new mission as they served alongside Endeavor with other major pro-heroes from around the world. It was a big expansion at the time as during Deku and the others’ pro-hero internship, they had been thrown into much tougher fights than before. This movie was also one of the first real examples of the kind of global scale we’d see coming in the final war against the villains towards the series’ end. Looking back on it now, it really was a bigger tease for the future than fans expected at the time.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia‘s 10th Anniversary?

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My Hero Academia‘s TV anime franchise has officially come to an end with its final specials released earlier this Spring, but there’s still one major event planned to cap off the 10th anniversary. My Hero Academia Ultra Expo will be taking place on April 17-18 in Japan next year, and it will be gathering members of the production staff and cast as they celebrate how far it’s all come in the last ten years. But if we’re lucky, we might also see some kind of new anime project announced beyond the end of the TV series.

There have been five My Hero Academia movies released throughout the years, but unfortunately the final season came and went without any new feature film project. These films had been telling original stories taking place in between the anime’s big arcs, but there unfortunately wasn’t time for one during all of the chaos in the final war. With Deku and the others now adult pro-heroes, it would make a great opportunity for one final movie story.

Are you going to check out My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission on Crunchyroll? Where does it rank among your favorite My Hero Academia movies? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.