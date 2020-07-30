Weathering With You Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Collector's Edition

Director Makoto Shinkai's anime hit Weathering With You recently arrived in standard and SteelBook Blu-ray editions. If you were wondering where the 4K Ultra HD version was, we finally have an answer.

The 4K UHD version of Weathering With You will be exclusive to a 4-disc Collector's Edition that includes a 104-page book, the CD soundtrack, mini poster, decal sticker, and the feature-length documentary "The Making Of Weathering With You". Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $79.98 with shipping slated for November 17th. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Odds are this set will see a discount, so you'll be good to go when it happens. You can also pick it up via RightStuf for $71.98.

At the time of writing, the standard edition of Weathering With You is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $22.99 with shipping slated for September 15th. The SteelBook edition is also available to pre-order on Amazon for just a bit more at $27.99 with the same street date.

Standard Bonus Features:

Talk Show: Makoto Shinkai and Yumiko Udo

“Weather Front” Featurette

Exploring Makoto Shinkai’s Filmography

Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots

If you're unfamiliar, a synopsis of Weathering With You is available below. If you haven't seen Your Name yet, you'll definitely want to check that out first (Amazon). A gorgeous SteelBook edition is also available at Best Buy for $27.99. Weathering With You isn't a sequel, but there are connections between the two films.

"The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky."

"Featuring music from the hit band RADWIMPS, and backed by an all-star voice cast including Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hobbit Trilogy), Alison Brie (“GLOW”, The Lego Movie franchise), and Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A star Wars Story, Venom), Shinkai has once again brought incredible beauty and a powerful story to the screen."

