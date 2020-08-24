Wonder Woman 1984 Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

At this point we've seen several jewelry collections inspired by the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, but we were really waiting on Hot Topic to deliver a fashion collection from Her Universe. It was only a matter of time. Not surprisingly, DC Fandome this past weekend (which featured the debut of a new WW84 trailer) provided the perfect opportunity.

Headlining the collection is the Gala Romper, which was inspired by the one worn by Diana Prince in WW84. It was designed Her Universe Fashion Show 2019 Audience Pick Winner, Sarah Hambly. It's available here in standard and plus sizes for $54.90 to $59.90. The rest of the collection is available to order here at Hot Topic. There are skirts, jackets, t-shirt dresses, and tank tops to be had. There's even a kimono and a pair of neon '80s style sneakers that you could see from a block away. Some samples from the collection can be viewed in the gallery below.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on October 2nd.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.