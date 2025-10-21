Back To The Future Crocs and Hey Dude Shoes Are On Sale Now For The 40th Anniversary

Back to the Future originally hit theaters in July of 1985, but Back to the Future Day is celebrated on October 21st as it’s the date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel to from 1985 to 2015 to save Marty’s children in the sequel. If you do the math, this year is extra special as it marks the 40th anniversary of the franchise. Naturally, Universal Pictures has a lot of special events and new merch in store for fans, including these extremely subtle Crocs clogs and Wally shoes from Hey Dude. UPDATE: The Crocs Clogs and Hey Dude shoes are both available to order now via the links below.

Crocs Back to the Future Clogs

ORIGINAL: We’ll start with the Crocs Back to the Future time machine clogs, which are adorned with lightning and flame graphics, which will appeal to anyone that loves Guy Fieri’s sense of style. However, things get really interesting with the backstrap, which incorporates the Time Circuit and Flux Capacitor. To top things off, the heel features an 88 mph graphic on the heel, and Jibbitz charms are included that are inspired by iconic Back to the Future elements like the hover board, Marty’s vest, the OUTATIME license plate, the sports almanac, and the time machine itself.

The Back to the Future Crocs Classic Clog is expected to go up for sale on October 21st at around 11am ET here at the Crocs website priced at $79.99 in adult sizes for both men and women. However, as you’ll see below, the clogs aren’t your only option for Back to the Future 40th anniversary footwear.

Hey Dude Back to the Future Wally Shoes

Hey Dude has made their lightweight Wally shoe the basis for designs inspired by the hover board and the Back to the Future DeLorean time machine. Both are easy to slip into, and include a removable foam insole. A specific launch date for the shoes hasn’t been announced, but they will be priced at $74.99 each and you can sign up for notifications here at the Hey Dude website.

As noted, the Back to the Future 40th anniversary event isn’t just about new merch and new Blu-rays. On Oct. 31, BTTF returns to theaters nationwide for a limited time, and it will be your first opportunity to see the film in large screen formats such as Dolby Cinema, 4DX and D-Box, among others. Tickets can be purchased at Fandango now.