The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Cases for Travel and Protection

If you’ve invested in a Nintendo Switch 2 and you like to carry it on your commute, when you go on trips, or even to the bathroom, we have news for you: you need a case. Not that you’d intentionally drop it, but accidents happen, and the last thing you want to pay for is a shattered LCD screen (which Nintendo will charge you $179 to fix).

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There are many types of cases, from the classic clamshell to sling bags, and even some feature built-in chargers. We’ve hand-selected some options, keeping both quality and budget in mind. Read on for our top recommendations so you can find the perfect Nintendo Switch 2 case for you.

The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Case on a Budget: Amazon Basics Universal Switch Case

If you need a case but the budget is tight (and with the holidays coming up, it’s understandable), the Amazon Basics Switch 2 Case is a great choice. It’s normally $13.59, which is affordable to begin with, but it’s on sale right now for $8.32 with a coupon.

This case not only fits your Switch 2, but also has a padded interior pocket with a zipper pouch for accessories and a flap that holds 12 Nintendo game cards. It measures 11.6 inches wide, 5.2 inches tall, and 3.11 inches high, and has a carry handle, making it easy to carry on its own or throw into a backpack without worry of damage.

The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Case for Travel: Belkin Sling Crossbody Travel Bag

A slim case is good if you want to travel light. But if you prefer a bit of extra room so your Switch 2 case can double as your regular bag, the Belkin Sling Crossbody Travel Bag fits the bill. Made of a sturdy blend of nylon and polyester and available in three colors, including black, lilac, and olive, this bag is good-looking enough to take everywhere.

This bag measures 12.7 inches long, 5.9 inches wide, and 3.1 inches high. Inside, you’ll find a padded pocket inside for your Switch 2, which closes with a Velcro strap so it won’t move around. You’ve also got a large main pocket for your wallet or keys, a zip pocket on the front that’s perfect for your phone and a card case, and an insert that holds 10 game cards.

The heavyweight strap can easily be unclipped if you need to remove it, and it has a carry handle on top. The black colorway is on sale right now for 10% off, so you can grab it for $44.99.

The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Case to Stay Charged Up: Belkin Charger Case Pro

Users say the Nintendo Switch 2’s battery can last between 2 and 6.5 hours, depending on how demanding the game you’re playing is. If you want to avoid running out of juice, a case with a built-in charger is the way to go.

Belkin’s Charger Case Pro comes equipped with a 10K mAH power bank that will charge your device 1.5 times. There’s a battery status screen built into the bottom of the case so you can easily see when it needs to be recharged. You also get a mesh storage pocket, a built-in stand, a storage card inset for up to 12 games, and a hidden smart tracker pocket.

The Charger Case Pro is available in black, sage, and sand, and all three colors are currently 10% off at Amazon in a limited-time sale, taking the price down to $89.99 (normally $99.99).

The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Case for Zelda Fans: Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case

There’s more than one Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 case out there, but none of them are quite as classy as the officially licensed Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case. It’s that perfect shade of Zelda green, and it has a metal Hylian shield on the front. The silver zipper pull is a tiny Triforce, a fantastic touch that makes it look even more polished.

This case measures 11.75 inches long, 6.75 inches wide, and 2.25 inches high, and contains a folding flap that holds 12 game cards. This flap can also be used to prop up the system for tabletop play with a controller. You also get a cleaning cloth to keep your screen fingerprint-free.

The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Case if You’re Clumsy: Tomtoc Slim Carrying Case

I am embarrassed to admit how often I have dropped and broken major electronics. That’s why the Tomtoc Slim Carrying Case is my personal pick for my Switch 2. This is a very slim case and comes in attractive colors, which is aesthetically pleasing. But the real strength of this case is its Military Standard drop test protection, so the Switch 2 will be fine even if you fumble it like me.

This case measures 11.42 inches long, 5.71 inches wide, and 1.85 inches high. It also features a carrying strap and a flap that holds 12 game cards. Normally $36.99, most of the colors are currently on sale, with the best price on the gray, black, and white at $25.88.

The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Case for the Pokémon-Obsessed: Hori Vault Case

If your Switch 2 is basically a portable Pokémon machine, you might want a case that’s on brand with your play style. Enter the Hori Vault Case. I’ll talk about how much I love Hori all day long, as it makes quality products that have lasted me years. But this Switch 2 case, which features Gengar surrounded by a border of Mimikyus, is just a delight.

This case measures 11.73 inches wide, 6.81 inches high, and 2.28 inches high and has double zippers, a carrying strap, and a mesh pocket inside for accessories, as well as a folding flap that holds 10 game cards. It also comes in several other patterns, including a blue plaid featuring Eevee, a purple featuring Kirby and Waddle Dee, and a red and blue with Mario. The Gengar and Mimikyu case is normally $37.49, but is currently on sale for $29.99, saving you 20%.