Square Enix Sale: Get Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and More for Up to 50% 

The weather is cooling off as we move towards the end of October, meaning it’s time for cozy gaming season on the sofa with a fuzzy blanket and a terrific RPG. You may be able to find your next one in Best Buy’s sale on Square Enix games, which offers discounts of up to 50%.

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One game I was impressed to see on this list is The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, which came out in June and is a brand-new IP for Square Enix. The game retails for $59.99, but both the Switch 2 and PS5 versions are $44.99 in Best Buy’s sale, saving you $15 off the price. Amazon also has this discount, in case you prefer to grab it there.

All the entries in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series are significantly discounted, so it’s a good time to pick them up if you don’t have them already. Other series on sale include Dragon Quest, Octopath Traveler, Final Fantasy Tactics, and Life is Strange. Read on for our picks from the sale.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

PS5 | $14.99 (was $29.99)

Max Caulfield, the protagonist of the Life is Strange series, goes on a new adventure in Double Exposure to explore a murder mystery across multiple timelines. While it drew some criticism for a story that some felt wasn’t as strong as previous series entries, many still enjoyed it, leading to a score of 73 on Metacritic. If you’re a fan of games or in the mood for a narrative-focused adventure, $15 is a pretty good price to pay for one.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Standard Edition

PS5 | $19.99 (was $49.99)

With the final entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series on the way next year, Square Enix is pushing hard to make sure its fans are ready. That push includes some deep discounts on the previous games, which is why you can score the Standard Edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for $19.99 in this sale. The Day One Edition of Rebirth for Switch 2 is also on sale, but it’s $34.99, as it contains an exclusive Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy Promo Card.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Nintendo Switch | $24.99 (was $39.99)

Dragon Quest III is a role-playing classic for those of us who grew up in the Nintendo Entertainment System era. This remake modernizes it for today’s players and retains the hallmarks of the original aesthetic nicely. I think it looks gorgeous, and the music has been transformed into something simply beautiful. It was a good price to begin with, but $24.99 is a great deal to dive headlong into such a rich RPG.

Octopath Traveler 0

Nintendo Switch 2, PS5 | $29.99 (was $49.99)

The 4th game in the Octopath Traveler series, Octopath Traveler 0, is a console adaptation that utilizes some parts of the 2020 mobile release Champions of the Continent. It’s also a prequel to the original Octopath Traveler. It takes place on the continent of Osterra and pits the protagonist against three villains who destroy their hometown of Wishvale. Offering 30 recruitable party members and a main story that’s 100 hours long, this game will keep you busy for a while. It also has a solid Metacritic score, with some reviewers calling it their favorite of the series.

Final Fantasy Tactics–The Ivalice Chronicles

Nintendo Switch, PS5 | $29.99 (was $49.99)

One of my favorite things about the Final Fantasy Tactics series is that it offers such strategic depth, but it’s also perfect for beginners and people who are intimidated by SRPGs (like me!). That’s also the case with The Ivalice Chronicles, which honors the original Final Fantasy Tactics experience while sprucing it up for modern players. Many fans call this one of the best games ever made, so if you’ve never tried it, it’s time to pick it up.