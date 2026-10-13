Massive LEGO Sale Live Now: Get Star Wars, F1, and Disney Sets Up to 40% Off

Catching good LEGO sales is possible if you know where to look. Typically, we find the best deals on Amazon, but this sale is happening right on LEGO.com—and there are dozens of items on sale, including kits, keychains, apparel, home decor, and more.

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LEGO is also running a promo for its Insiders members, which nets you double Insider points when you shop between October 13 and 19. Insiders is a free perks program that gets you gift sets, early access to releases, and more. If you haven’t already signed up for it, you can do so here.

Spending $180 or more will also score you the Restaurants of the World: Italy set for free. At 317 pieces, it’s a quick and easy build for kids 12 and up—and it sure is cute.

LEGO Sale October 2026

35 kits are included in this sale, with discounts as high as 40%. Most are for ages 10 and up, but there are a few 18+ kits sprinkled in. One important thing to note is that several sets are flagged for retirement in the sale, so this is likely LEGO’s effort to move them out. These are the sets to grab if you want them before they hit the aftermarket:

Our Top Picks From LEGO’s Sale

Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) (1,200 pieces)

Available Now | $103.99 (was $129.99)

I have loved Grogu since the moment I saw him, so I might be a little biased about this set. It’s one of my favorites I own. At just over eight inches tall, he’s a good size, and I really love that he has so many poseable options. You can adjust the position of his hands and fingers, his mouth, and even his ears, making him even cuter. He comes with his Beskar armor and a blue cookie in case he gets the munchies.

Along with the figure itself, you also get an info plaque and a tiny Grogu to go with it. It’s a nice extra touch. The set is a good value even at its $129.99 MSRP, but at $103.99, it’s a steal. Despite being a rather large set at 1,200 pieces, LEGO recommends Grogu for builders aged 10 and up.

Arcade Machine (468 pieces)

Available Now | $31.99 (was $39.99)

One of my favorite childhood activities was playing Ms. Pac-Man when my parents took me to Pizza Hut, and I’ve had fuzzy feelings about arcade cabinets ever since. Buying one for your home is a pricey investment, so if you want to evoke pleasant nostalgia, consider this Arcade Machine instead.

By far the coolest thing about this build is that it opens to reveal a tiny gaming room inside, complete with a TV, a video game console, and a tiny arcade cabinet. The set comes with a mini figure to place inside, too. At just over six inches tall, this is perfect to add to a desk or a favorite bookcase.

Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle (386 pieces)

Available Now | $48.99 (was $69.99)

There are several good deals on Star Wars LEGO in this sale, but if I had to call out one as the best of them, Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle is my pick. At 386 pieces, it’s not an enormous undertaking, but perfect for a weekend afternoon when you want to create something cool. And at 30% off, the price is also great.

The Command Shuttle comes with a buildable stand and a nameplate, so it’s easy to display. You can also adjust the wings up for docking or extend them for flight mode. In the latter position, this mid-size build is about 10.5 inches tall, so you’ll need a roomy shelf or desk to display it properly.