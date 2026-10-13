J.R.R. Tolkien’s Illustrated Hobbit, LOTR, and Silmarillion Are Over 60% Off Right Now

The Lord of the Rings novels are some of the most popular fantasy books ever published, and their characters live in the hearts of many J.R.R. Tolkien fans. There are countless printings of all the books he’s ever written, creating quite a challenge for a collector trying to find them all. But if you only collect one version, we recommend the striking William Morrow Illustrated editions—which are on sale at Amazon for more than 60% off.

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The Hobbit Illustrated

Available Now | $25.45 (was $75)

With a forest green slipcover and azure blue sprayed edges emblazoned with white runes, this edition of The Hobbit is a feast for the eyes. This edition features more than 50 illustrations drawn by Tolkien himself, which give the book an even more magical feeling as you lose yourself in its pages.

You’ll also find pull-out maps in this edition, which are especially helpful for getting an overview of the territory as Bilbo and friends go on their adventure. The book is a good size—2.31 pounds—without being overly heavy.

William Morrow also makes a deluxe slipcovered edition of The Hobbit, which is currently on sale for 50% off at $98.24 (was $195). No matter which edition you choose, these will make your bookshelf look more distinguished and bring you many hours of enjoyment.

The Lord of the Rings Illustrated

Available Now | $49.59 (was $90)

In contrast to The Hobbit‘s cozy green and blue colors, The Lord of the Rings is slipcovered in white and gold with vivid red sprayed edges that remind me of the eye of Sauron. At 1,248 pages, it’s bigger than The Hobbit and weighs 3.55 pounds.

This edition features 30 color illustrations, maps, and sketches drawn by Tolkien, including the pages from the Book of Mazarbu, which Tolkien made to accompany the ‘Bridge of Khazad-dum’ chapter. It also features two beautiful removable fold-out maps drawn by Christopher Tolkien, Tolkien’s son.

The Lord of the Rings also comes in a deluxe slipcovered edition for $133.73. That’s 47% off the MSRP of $250, so it’s a pricey deal, but still a deal.

The Silmarillion Illustrated

Available Now | $27.53 (was $75)

Lots of people will tell you they are hardcore Tolkien fans, but it’s the ones who have read The Silmarillion that get my attention. The First Age of Middle-Earth is fascinating, but this book is often dense and complex, so don’t be surprised if you need to take breaks to absorb it all from time to time.

This edition features a navy blue slipcover and leaf green sprayed edges, and like the others, features Tolkien’s paintings and drawings. Tolkien was not able to publish the book in his lifetime, so it’s thanks to Christopher Tolkien that it exists for us to read today. At 432 pages and 2.3 pounds, it’s a much shorter (and lighter!) read than The Lord of the Rings.

Like the prior books, The Silmarillion has a beautiful deluxe slipcovered edition, which is bound in vivid blue fabric. It’s on sale for $102.06, which is 48% off the $195 MSRP.