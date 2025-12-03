The Columbia Star Wars Endor Collection Is Their Biggest Collab Yet

Columbia has released a Star Wars apparel collection in December for over a decade now, making it something of an annual tradition. The goal has always been to combine fun, limited edition Star Wars designs with apparel that offers high tech protection against the elements. This year is no different with a collection inspired by Rebel Alliance’s mission to Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Columbia notes that it is their largest collaboration with Disney / Lucasfilm to date, and none other than Billie Lourd (aka Lieutenant Connix aka the daughter of Carrie Fisher) is involved in the campaign. Let’s break it down.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This time around we’re shifting gears from the icy terrain of Hoth to the lush forests of Endor with camo-print pieces that reimagine Han Solo’s trench coat, Luke and Leia’s camouflage ponchos, and Rebel troop uniforms. Kids can play the role of Ewoks with an adorable fleece. In our opinion, this is the best Star Wars wave that Columbia has put out in years, and we love that there are pieces that can be worn year round.

As is always the case with Columbia’s Star Wars collections, there will be Easter eggs hidden throughout, like the planetary coordinates of Endor, secret messages in Aurebesh, and storytelling patches inspired by details from the Battle of Endor mission. A full breakdown of the collection can be found below, which includes a gallery of images. Make sure to read to the end to see Billie Lourd herself modeling some of the looks.

The Endor Collection will be available starting at 6:30am PST / 9:30am EST on Thursday, December 11, 2025 here at the Columbia website for members of the Columbia Greater Rewards Program, which is free to join. The general public will get their chance starting 30 minutes later. Just keep in mind that the best pieces and sizes have sold out quickly in years past. That said, adult apparel is available in unisex sizes XXS to XXL, with select styles offered in extended sizing from 1X to 6X. The Ewok Fleece collection includes options in youth, toddler, and infant sizing.

You can take a look at the main pieces in the collection below, and we expect the Han Solo Trench, Endor Poncho, Cargo Vest and Ewok Fleece to sell quickly. Note that additional pieces including shirts, headwear, a cargo backpack, quilted blanket, and water bottle sling will also be up for grabs.

General Han Solo Trench (MSRP $600): “A versatile 3-in-1 trench inspired by General Han Solo’s tactical gear on Endor with technical features and authentic details built to take on whatever nature (or a stormtrooper) throws at you. Columbia’s Interchange system shell-and-vest combo can be worn separately or together for maximum versatility against the elements. Omni-Heat Infinity vest lining retains body heat and breathability using a custom gold Rebel-inspired thermal-reflective pattern for extra warmth without extra weight. Fan features include a patch inspired by the Rebel Alliance insignia, Aurebesh messages, and costume-inspired custom camo print.”

Endor Issue Poncho (MSRP $400): “This special-edition poncho is costume-inspired by Rebel troops on Endor with Omni-Tech waterproof-breathable fabric and authentic details built to take on whatever nature throws at you. Details include premium pleating along the hood and back for eye-catching style, in addition to a patch inspired by the Rebel Alliance insignia and Aurebesh messages. Side snaps for a custom fit and the bungee-adjustable arms and adjustable belt helps to finetune the fit.”

Endor Issue Cargo Vest (MSRP $150): “Inspired by Rebel tactical gear at the Battle of Endor, this vest features battle-ready Omni-Heat Infinity lining that retains body heat and breathability using a custom gold Rebel-inspired thermal-reflective pattern for extra warmth. Additional features include multiple front pockets including hook-and-loop closures, an interior pocket for secure storage featuring a patch with an Aurebesh message, and comfortable hand pockets. The vest comes with extended sizing.”

Endor Issue Pant (MSRP $130): “The first-ever special-edition Star Wars-inspired pants are built for everyday comfort and rugged utility with a costume-inspired camo print and authentic details, like a patch inspired by the Rebel Alliance insignia pledging your allegiance. Additional features include an integrated belt for a fine-tuned fit, just-right stretch fabric for dynamic activity, zippered and snap-closed pockets for secure storage, and belt and hammer loops for added utility.”

Ewok Fleece Jacket (MSRP $80): “Soft, comfortable, and super cute. Inspired by the Ewoks on Endor, this ultrasoft, high-pile fleece is built for everyday comfort and warmth, featuring a chest patch with original Ewok concept art, Ewok-inspired ears on the hood, and embroidery on the back. The Ewok Fleece jacket comes in youth and toddler (MSRP $75) sizing, in addition to an Ewok Fleece Bunting (MSRP $70) in infant sizing.”

Endor Issue Boot (MSRP $220): “From nature hikes to speeder bikes, the Endor Issue Boot is built for rugged adventures featuring Omni-MAX advanced cushioning, stability, traction, a TechLite midsole, and Omni-Grip Outsole. Easter eggs including costume-inspired camo on the shoe, shoelaces and insoles, a Rebel Alliance-inspired insignia patch on the tongue, Aurebesh messages, and a custom shoebox are included. The Endor Issue Boot is men’s sizing and comes with two sets of laces in camo and brown.”

As noted, Billie Lourd is involved in the marketing campaign for the Columbia Endor collection, and she can be seen below modeling the collection among the California Redwoods with her own child wearing an Ewok-inspired fleece.

“Finding new ways to honor my mom’s legacy in the Star Wars universe is something that means so much to me,” said Lourd. “Columbia did such a beautiful job incorporating the ‘Battle of Endor’ into this collection. Getting to wear the iconic pieces they created and getting to have my family bring that story to life for fans was an incredibly special experience and a memory I will cherish forever.”