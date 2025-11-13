Electronic Loth-Cat and Chewbacca Figures Coming For Star Wars Life Day 2025

Star Wars Life Day is right around the corner on November 17th, commemorating the original air date of the beloved / despised 1978 holiday special. The Disney Store is planning to celebrate with some new merch, which is headlined by The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber replicas. However, there will also be an electronic Chewbacca action figure and Loth-Cat plush that are sure to excite Star Wars fans.

We’ll start with the Chewbacca Life Day talking action figure which is inspired by the traditional Wookie Life Day attire. In the Star Wars canon, the Life Day ceremony is held at the Tree of Life on the Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk. Disney notes that it will have a “talking” feature. The super detailed plush Loth-Cat figure will also feature sound effects. As you will see in the teaser pictures below, it looks really accurate and adorable.

Star Wars Life Day 2025 Figure and Plush Pre-Orders

The Life Day Chewbacca figures and Loth-Cat plush will be available to purchase on November 17th at 8am PT / 11am ET right here at The Disney Store. Note that a queue might be implemented, and sell outs – particularly on the lightsabers featured below – are possible.

Star Wars Life Day 2025 Lightsaber Releases

As noted, a replica lightsaber hilt inspired by Manny Jacinto’s The Stranger character from the short-lived Disney+ series The Acolyte is also included in the Life Day drops at The Disney Store. There’s also going to be a Baylan Skoll lightsaber hilt replica that will be sold individually from the previously released Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll 4000-piece limited edition lightsaber set from Star Wars: Ahsoka that launched for Star Wars Day earlier this year.

Specific details on the features and prices for The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber releases are not available just yet, but we do know that you’ll be able to get your order in for both starting on November 17th at 8am PT / 11am ET right here at The Disney Store.

