Star Wars The Stranger and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Hilt Replicas Launch Today

Star Wars Life Day 2025 is celebrated annually on November 17th, the original air date of the infamous 1978 holiday special. The values of family, joy, and harmony are central to the event but, as always, new merch is the real star of the show. The headliner this year is a replica lightsaber hilt inspired by the fan-favorite The Stranger character from the short-lived Disney+ series The Acolyte. There will also be a Baylan Skoll lightsaber hilt replica that will be sold individually from the previously released Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll 4000-piece limited edition lightsaber set from Star Wars: Ahsoka that launched for Star Wars Day this year.

Star Wars The Stranger and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Hilt Replica Launch Time

Specific details regarding specs and prices for The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber releases aren’t known at this time, but we do know that you’ll be able to get your order in for both starting today November 17th at 8am PT / 11am ET right here at The Disney Store. Disney will also have Hasbro’s awesome The Black Series The Stranger Electronic Helmet available at that time, though it’s a virtual certainty that you can get it cheaper here on Amazon where it is currently on sale for $79.99. Needless to say, it’s the ideal thing to pair with your new lightsaber hilt.

More The Disney Store Star Wars Life Day Releases

In addition to the lightsaber hilts, The Disney Store will also have the Chewbacca Life Day talking action figure and Loth-Cat plush figure with sound effects available to purchase on November 17th at 8am PT / 11am ET. Again, we don’t have specific details on features or pricing at the time of writing, but you can expect to see both up for grabs here at The Disney Store at launch time. We’re certainly interested to see what the deal is with the Loth-Cat as it looks pretty fantastic.