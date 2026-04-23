The First Marvel Rivals Action Figures are Here (and Moving Fast!)

Fans of Marvel Rivals rejoice, the wait is finally over! Hasbro has released the first two action figures in their long-running Marvel Legends line inspired by designs from the hit game, Marvel Rivals.

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Collectors who insta-lock DPS characters are in luck, and sure to be excited as the first two figures are Punisher and Moonknight both inspired by their default skin in the game. Let’s take a closer look at what both figures have to offer:

“Judge, Jury, Executioner!” The Punisher blasts his way from the screen to your shelf in an all-new action figure that has some serious bulk to it. The figure includes an extra set of hands, an alternate head with a snarling look, two blast effects, and two weapons for maximum firepower. Fingers crossed a deluxe offering down the line will include his turret. The figure retails for $34.99 and is available at most retailers, including Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

“The Moon Haunts You!” The fist of Knoshu, Moon Knight, arrives in style with two crescent darts, two billy clubs, and an extra moon-shaped cape so you can recreate his gliding pose from the game. Moon Knight will cost fans slightly more than the Punisher, retailing for $39.99 wherever you get your toys.

If you’ve never collected action figures before, but love Marvel Rivals now is the perfect time to jump into the hobby. Don’t wait too long though, these figures seem to be moving fast. During the Hasbro Pulse fanstream on April 14th when these figures were first revealed, the Marvel Legends team teased that they could be doing alternate skins down the line, so fans have a lot to be excited about.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long. More Marvel Legends action figures inspired by the hit game are coming next week. A two-pack of action figures including Venom and Jeff the Land Shark is set to pre-order on April 29th at 1:00pm ET.