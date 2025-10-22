KPop Demon Hunters Merch Madness Kicks Off With Monopoly Deal

Everybody’s got the KPop Demon Hunters fever. The songs are catchy! The characters are cute! What isn’t there to love? The new movie has garnered 500 million watched hours on Netflix, apparently making it their most watched movie of all time. If you’ve been hitting the replay button over and over, I’m happy to inform you, you can take a break. Put on that KPop Demon Hunters playlist instead and sit down for a riveting game of Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters, the latest new version of the card game released by Hasbro. The game is currently available at Walmart here for $12.97 and Amazon here for $12.99. However, as you will see, it’s only the tip of the KPop merch iceberg that’s to come.

The game is the first product released in a freshly announced partnership between Netflix, Hasbro, and Mattel to develop toys and games inspired by the megahit movie. Mattel will follow on November 12th with the release of three-pack of HUNTR/X dolls at Mattel Creations, but there will be a lot more where that came from in the months ahead. Expect to see more dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, plush, collaborations with co-brands, and more throughout 2026.

If you haven’t played Monopoly Deal before, the card game is a great way to play a lower-stakes version of the original board game. Players compete to collect 3 full property sets using property, money, and action cards, then they can charge rent, steal cards, or block moves to outsmart opponents and win the game. Giving the game a KPop twist, instead players use the action cards to go viral, take on the spicy challenge, deploy Bobby to watch out for trouble, or more. If becoming KPop sensations while making sure Demons don’t rise up and kill us all, then this Monopoly Deal pack is the way to go.

KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film, but it did have a limited-theater run where it jumped up to the #1 box office spot for the weekend. The theatrical run solidified the film’s widespread popularity. If you missed the movie in theaters the first time and are still craving that extra special experience, you’re in luck. The animated film is apparently going to return to select theaters for a Halloween weekend, the perfect time for fans to get their kpop demon hunting on. According to The Wrap, Kpop Demon Hunters will play at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations from Friday, October 31st to Sunday, November 2nd.

Current October box office numbers are pretty sad lately. It seems not even Tron: Ares could bring crowds back. So, it makes sense that Netflix would want to play KPop Demon Hunters again. The movie has stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 for 17 consecutive weeks, a huge milestone for an original film of any kind. The music and songs are just too good to ignore, it seems the film has wiggled its way into long-term fandom and popularity.



