LEGO Stranger Things: The Creel House Is Their First Ever Transforming House Set

The end is near. Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix will continue with Volume 2 on Christmas Day followed by Volume 3 (aka Chapter 8, aka the series finale) on New Year’s Eve December 31st. At that time emotions will likely be high, and you’ll be wondering whether or not the end has truly come. The answer is “no” for a variety of reasons, which includes the launch of the 2,593-piece LEGO Icons Stranger Things: The Creel House (11370) on January 1st, which includes a first-of-its-kind feature. Here’s everything you need to know.

The LEGO Icons Stranger Things: The Creel House set follows the 2019 release of the now-retired 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set, which can be flipped to display the Byers’ house or the supernatural world of the Upside Down. The Creel House set is a tribute to the Victorian mansion in Hawkins, Indiana that’s at the heart of all these strange things that we hear so much about.

LEGO Stranger Things: The Creel House Details

The build features a detailed façade with an open-back design that allows access to seven furnished rooms that include Alice and Henry’s bedrooms, the haunted upstairs hallway, and Vecna’s Mind Lair. Naturally, there will be loads of elements / Easter eggs for fans including the infamous grandfather clock, Steve’s car, the WSQK radio station van, Will’s bike, Max’s cassette tape, and Henry’s mind flayer sketch.

There will be 13 minifigures in all, including Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Holly, Steve, Nancy, Robin, Jonathan, Max, Mr. Whatsit, and Vecna. However, we haven’t even arrived at the most interesting part.

The Creel House set can be displayed boarded up or unsealed, and there’s a hidden mechanism that splits the exterior to reveal “the interdimensional horror lurking beneath”. LEGO notes that this is their first-ever transforming house set. Not their first transforming set mind you. Their Transformers sets also, you know…transform.

The LEGO Creel House set will launch for LEGO Insiders shortly after the series finale drops on New Years Eve starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET December 31st / January 1st right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99. The general public will be able to place orders starting at the same time and in the same place on January 4th. If you purchase the set between January 1-7 2026 you will receive LEGO Icons Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station (40891) as a Gift with Purchase (GWP), complete with Joyce and Hopper minifigures. Just don’t be surprised if it sells out before the cutoff date.

The WSQK Radio Station GWP set includes 234 pieces and allows fans to recreate the retro radio station interior complete with a DJ booth with a mixer board, tape machine, record player and microphone, plus a laid-back lounge space with a couch and TV. There will even be a LEGO tile printed with the radio station’s iconic rubber chicken.

Speaking about the new set, Ross and Matt Duffer, creators of Stranger Things, said: “We grew up obsessed with the LEGO brand, so seeing Stranger Things rebuilt in bricks is honestly surreal. With the show heading into its final chapter – and hitting the 10-year mark – bringing the Creel House to life this way feels like the perfect celebration of the world and the fans who made all of this possible.”

New LEGO Stranger Things Brickheadz (40879)

The LEGO Stranger Things Creel House is accompanied by a new release in their Brickheadz lineup that includes Eleven, Max, Holly and a Demogorgon in a 584-piece Brickheadz building set. It’s priced at $39.99 and can be pre-ordered starting today here at the LEGO Shop. It will officially launch on January 1st.



