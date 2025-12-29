LEGO Speed Champions Back to the Future Time Machine Set Is Going to Sell Like Crazy In 2026 (Review)

If you want the ultimate LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean time machine set, Amazon has the 1872-piece #10300 set on sale for $170, which is 30% off the list price. A nice discount for sure, but it can’t compare with the price of the new Back to the Future Speed Champions #77256 set that LEGO will release on January 1st as part of a massive wave of 150+ sets that will kick off 2026.

Indeed, the latest addition to the LEGO Speed Champions lineup is the Back to the Future time machine which will launch here at LEGO for only $27.99 at 12pm ET on January 1st. It is very quick build at only 357 pieces, and it will come with different Marty McFly and Doc Brown minifigures than the main set, which were based on their looks from Back to the Future Part II. In the Speed Champions set, they are sporting their classic red vest and lab coat looks from the first film. LEGO was kind enough to send us a sample for review, and you can check out our impressions along with additional details below.

The Build

The LEGO Back to the Future Speed Champions Time Machine Set #77256 comes with 5 bags, a sticker sheet, a handful of loose parts, and an instruction manual. Given the small number of pieces in this set, you can expect a quick build process of around an hour and a half or so, with a number of unique and fun and creative design elements along the way. You can also set it up as a 2-person project via the LEGO Builder app.

Note that the time machine can be configured into more than one mode from the films. In this case, the form from the first film (complete with lightning hook) or in flying mode (complete with Mr. Fusion) from Back to the Future Part II. Converting it from driving to flying mode requires swapping a few parts, and though the bits with the wheels can be a bit fussy, it was a fairly simple process.

LEGO Back to the Future Speed Champions Time Machine Set #77256 / $27.99 / Launches January 1st See on amazon See at lego

As you will see in the gallery below, the minifigures fit comfortably inside the cockpit. Special elements include the flux capacitor, time calculator, OUTATIME license plate, and more.

The entire build process isn’t illustrated here to avoid completely spoiling the fun, but sufficed to say, I found it to be enjoyable overall. For me, it struck a perfect balance of effort / time spent and complexity for a set of this type.

Conclusion

As for the final product, I couldn’t be more pleased. The level of detail on this small set is exceptional, and one look at the original LEGO Ideas DeLorean Time Machine Set #21103 will illustrate just how far LEGO has come in the last 13 years. Honestly, this BTTF Speed Champions set looks amazing, and for only $27.99 I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up being one of the best-selling sets of 2026 (currently it is sold out on Amazon in pre-order). Even if you own the #10300 set, this will be worth picking up as it is arguably more fun in minfigure scale, and the alternate minfigures that are included offer the option of a display more aligned with the original film.