The Best LEGO Sets of 2025

LEGO will kick off 2026 with a huge slate of new releases in January that, for the time being, are headlined by sets like the Back to the Future Speed Champions Time Machine Set #77256 and the LEGO Icons Stranger Things: The Creel House #11370. However, with 2025 drawing to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the biggest hits of 2025.

It’s been a memorable year to say the least. We saw the launch of the biggest Star Wars LEGO set ever (which was also the most expensive set ever), a Nintendo Game Boy replica, a new Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow Pirate ship, and much more. Indeed, LEGO probably launched around 1000 new sets this year, but we’ve selected a handful that we consider to be the best of the best. Note that purchases from LEGO will entitle you to bonus Gift With Purchase sets and Insiders Points.

Our Favorite LEGO Sets of 2025

LEGO Icons: Star Trek: USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356) / $399.99 / November 28, 2025 / Order at LEGO: The first-ever large-scale LEGO set from the Star Trek universe (The Next Generation, specifically) released for Black Friday 2025 and was a massive hit, selling through its initial stock quickly. That’s no surprise as this 3,600-piece set looks amazing and features a detachable saucer section, an opening shuttlebay with two Type-15 shuttlepods, and the full Next Generation bridge crew as 9 minifigures: Picard, Riker, Data, Worf, Geordi, Dr. Crusher, Troi, Wesley Crusher, and Guinan.

LEGO Star Wars: UCS Death Star (75419) / $999.99 / October 1, 2025 / Order at LEGO: The new Death Star set revived its fair share of criticism for the cross section design and the price (mostly the price) but we couldn’t make a list without including the largest Star Wars set and most expensive overall set that LEGO has ever released. The set clocks in at approximately 9,023 pieces and basically touches on all of the major scenes that take place on the space station. You’ll find locations like the Superlaser control room, the trash compactor, the Imperial boardroom, Princess Leia’s cell, and the Emperor’s throne room. There is also a hangar bay, complete with a Lambda-class shuttle. A whopping 38 minifigures help you to relive the scenes.

LEGO Nintendo Game Boy (72046) / $59.99 / October 1, 2025 / Order on Amazon: We wouldn’t be surprised if the LEGO x Nintendo Game Boy replica is the best selling set of the year. It’s a near 1:1 scale replica of the original handheld console that features tactile clicking buttons, a slot for buildable cartridges (including Super Mario Land and Link’s Awakening), and lenticular screens that simulate gameplay / the start screen. You can check out our review of the set right here.

LEGO Icons: Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship (10365) / $379.99 / September 12, 2025 / Order at LEGO: I’m a sucker for LEGO ship builds, and this detailed recreation of the Black Pearl comprising 2,862 pieces is spectacular. It features a dial that can be rotated to deploy the port or starboard cannons and a a rudder that can be turned with the ship’s wheel. You can also open the deck to reveal the detailed captain’s quarters, complete with furnishings. Additional elements include a detachable rowboat and a minifigure figurehead. The hull can also be separated at the waterline to depict the ship in full sailing mode. It comes with 8 minifigures including Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, and Marty. You can check out our review here.

LEGO DC: Batman Arkham Asylum (76300) / $299.99 / September 9, 2025 / Order at LEGO: This 2,953-piece set features a 3 segment design (first floor, second floor and roof) with detailed, accessible interiors and interactive features like opening prison cells, an inmate delivery van, and 65 stickers inspired by Batman lore. There are also minifigures of Batman, Batwoman, Batwing, Robin, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, Bane, The Joker, The Penguin, Killer Croc and 2 security guards. It’s one of the best DC set LEGO has ever released.

LEGO Harry Potter: Hogsmeade Village – Collectors’ Edition (76457) / $399.99 / September 1, 2025 / Order at LEGO: LEGO Harry Potter sets are always a popular choice, which is why there are two examples on this list. We’ll start with the Hogsmeade Village set, which is a sprawling 3,228-piece model that depicts the shops of Hogsmeade Village in winter with detailed interiors. There are 7 buildings, including the first-ever LEGO versions of Zonko’s Joke Shop and the Hog’s Head pub along with Honeydukes, Scrivenshaft’s Quill Shop, Dervish and Banges, The Three Broomsticks, and The Owl Post. The 12 Minifigures in the set include Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Horace Slughorn, Madam Rosmerta, Mrs. Flume, Katie Bell, Draco Malfoy, Professor McGonagall, Cornelius Fudge, Aberforth Dumbledore, and a shop employee plus a horse and carriage.

LEGO Star Wars: Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409) / $299.99 / May 1, 2025 / Order at LEGO: Released for Star Wars Day aka “May the 4th,” this is the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) version of Jango Fett’s ship. Features an authentic interior, a movable main entrance, adjustable blasters, and seismic charges. Can be displayed in landing position or upright flight position with a sleek display stand. It includes Jango Fett and Young Boba Fett LEGO minifigures. You can check out review here, just keep in mind that this build will require some skill.

LEGO One Piece: The Baratie Floating Restaurant (75640) / $329.99 / August 1, 2025 / Order at LEGO: I said I love ship builds, and the One Piece collection has a great one with the Going Merry Pirate Ship, but the crown jewel of the new One Piece theme is the 3,402-piece build of the iconic fish-shaped restaurant ship. The pier in front of the fish-shaped sea-born restaurant allows builders to dock the Going Merry and recreate Zoro and Mihawk’s tense sword battle, with unique play functions. The iconic restaurant includes 10 of characters in Minifigure form, including the Straw Hat Pirates, Zeff, Vice Admiral Garp, Helmeppo, Koby and Dracule Mihawk. Five collectible “Wanted” posters are also included.

LEGO Harry Potter: Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower (76454) / $259.99 / June 1, 2025 / Order at LEGO: This set is the largest expansion to the current modular Hogwarts system, using 2,135 pieces to build the central tower and courtyard. It includes 12 minifigures, such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Neville Longbottom, Professor Kettleburn, Nearly Headless Nick, and Albus Dumbledore. The set also includes animal companions such as Fluffy, Hedwig, and Fawkes. You can check out our review of the build right here.

LEGO Ideas: Minifigure Vending Machine (21358) / $179.99 / June 1, 2025 / Order at LEGO: The licensed sets are all well and good, but I really love to see something new and creative now and then. The LEGO Ideas program delivered this year with a fully functional, retro-style vending machine built from 1,343 pieces. It uses a complex internal coin mechanism to dispense 16 capsules containing pieces to build a minifigure. The minifigures in the set bring the nostalgia with themes that include Castle, Paradisa, and Fabuland, Classic Space explorers (4 of the figures were selected via a LEGO Ideas fans’ poll). There’s even a minifigure of Rob Vangansewinkel, the LEGO Ideas Fan Designer behind this ingenious set.

LEGO Icons: The Lord of the Rings: The Shire (10354) / $269.99 / April 2, 2025 / Order at LEGO: Though not as elaborate as previously released LEGO sets in the LOTR lineup, The Shire is a beautiful 2,017-piece recreation of Bag End. It’s inspired by the Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday celebration from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Features include a detailed interior and interactive elements like the ability to transform a burning letter into The One Ring and make Bilbo vanish with a turn of a dial. You’ll also find Gandalf’s horse and cart, fireworks, a firework dragon figure, the Party Tree, a party pavilion, and Bilbo’s book, which can be displayed open or closed. Minifigures include Bilbo Baggins, Frodo, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Merry and Pippin (with interchangeable heads to recreate the dragon firework scene), Rosie, Samwise and Gandalf the Grey. You can check out our review of the set right here.

LEGO Jurassic World: Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex (76968) / $249.99 / March 12, 2025 / Order at LEGO: Last but not least we have a massive 3,145-piece display set that recreates a 1:12 scale T. rex skeleton in its entirety. Features include a movable head, opening jaw, and posable arms and tail for custom posing along with a display stand and an information plaque. There will also be an Easter egg or two, like a hidden amber piece and Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant Minifigures based on the characters’ appearances in the original 1993 Jurassic Park film. You can check out our review of the set right here.