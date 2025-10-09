LEGO Launches 4 New Batman Sets At NYCC 2025, And Pre-Orders Are Already Up

At New York Comic Con 2025, LEGO is celebrating the 20th year of the LEGO DC Batman collection at NYCC along with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight videogame that’s set to launch in 2026. Naturally, that means it’s time for more releases in the LEGO Botanicals collection. No, wait. Scratch that. I mean Batman.

In fact, four new sets launched today in the LEGO DC Batman collection: LEGO DC Batman: Batman Logo (76330), LEGO DC Batman: Batman v Superman Batmobile (76331), LEGO DC Batman: The Batman Batmobile (76332) and LEGO DC Batman: Batman & Robin Batmobile (76333). Pre-orders for these sets are live starting today, October 9th, and all of the details you need about each set can be found below.

LEGO DC Batman: Batman Logo (76330) / $79.99 / Pre-order at LEGO / Launches March 1, 2026: This 678-piece set allows fans to build the iconic Batman logo which can be displayed on the included stand or on your wall. It includes Batarangs, Harley Quinn’s hammer, traditional and golden Batman minifigures. As a special bonus it also comes with a golden coin commemorating the 20th anniversary of LEGO Batman along with a redeemable in-game digital gold LEGO Batman character Batsuit.

This set feels very much in the same vein as LEGO’s Batcave Shadow Box (76252), which retired in 2024, and the Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City (76271) LEGO set that will be retired by the end of 2025. It’s as though LEGO needs to have at least one quirkly Batman display set available to purchase at all-times.

LEGO Ultimate Batmobile Collection

LEGO is launching the Ultimate Batmobile Collection with the following sets, which are unlike anything that we’ve seen from LEGO in the past. All three sets include a new and unique Batman minifigure along with a commemorative golden coin that can actually be built into the body of their respective Batmobiles.

LEGO DC Batman Batman v Superman Batmobile (76331) / $29.99 / Pre-order at LEGO / Launches March 1, 2026: It starts with this 220-piece replica of the Batmobile from the 2016 film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It features a non-functioning front-mounted shooter, opening cockpit, and headlight stickers. As noted, it comes with a new and unique Batman minifigure, a commemorative golden coin, and a redeemable in-game digital LEGO Batmobile from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice film, plus a gold variant.

LEGO DC Batman: The Batman Batmobile (76332) / $29.99 / Pre-order at LEGO / Launches March 1, 2026: This 330-piece set is inspired by the Batmobile from the 2022 film, The Batman. It includes a new Batman minifigure, a commemorative golden coin, and a redeemable in-game digital LEGO Batmobile from The Batman, plus a gold variant.

LEGO DC Batman: Batman & Robin Batmobile (76333) / $29.99 / Pre-order at LEGO / Launches March 1, 2026: A 272-piece set inspired by the ‘winged’ Batmobile from the 1997 live-action film, Batman & Robin. It includes a new Batman minifigure, a commemorative golden coin, and a redeemable in-game digital LEGO Batmobile from the film, plus a gold variant.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, is scheduled to launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. As noted, fans who buy the new LEGO DC Batman sets will be granted bonus in-game digital Batmobiles, which you can check out in the gallery above.