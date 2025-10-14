Little People Back to The Future 40th Anniversary Collector Set Is Up For Pre-Order

The 40th anniversary of Back to the Future is a big milestone, but Fisher-Price is celebrating by going small. Marty McFly and Doc Brown have joined the Little People Collector lineup as adorable and collectible chibi figures!

Fisher-Price was kind enough to send us a sample to check out, and the figures look great in person. At around 2-inches tall they take up a lot less space than a Funko Pop, so you can discreetly display them on your desk, on a shelf, etc. As is always the case with Little People Collector sets, the packaging will include some fun nods to the films, and it’s detailed enough to be incorporated into your display.

The Little People Collector Back to the Future set will go up for pre-order starting today, October 14th. Pre-orders are expected to go live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at some point during the day today priced around $16.19. Inside the Amazon link you’ll find tons of previously released Little People Collector sets, including Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which are selling fast given that Halloween is right around the corner.

On a related note, keep tabs on the LEGO 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set, which is currently on sale here at Walmart priced at $170. That’s roughly $10 off the all-time low, which Walmart may or may not bring back at some point before the holidays are through. UPDATE: A super affordable LEGO Speed Champions Back to the Future time machine set also launched today!

The LEGO set 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly along with a Flux Capacitor that lights up, opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, printed dashboard dates, an opening hood, swappable license plates (OUTATIME), and a hoverboard accessory. You can build the set in 3 configurations that are based on the films.