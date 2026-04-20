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Marvel Legends Action Figures to Pre-Order for May & June 2026

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If you’re a Marvel Legends collector, you already know that if you so much as even blink at the wrong moment, and the figure you swore you’d grab later is suddenly $90 on eBay. 

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The May and June 2026 of the Marvel Legends lineup is shaping up to be a pretty stacked drop, and the pre-order window is officially open. Here’s your quick guide to what’s worth locking in right now.

What’s Dropping

This wave pulls from some fantastic source material. Secret Wars, X-Men ‘97, Spider-Man, and classic Avengers all get representation. These are standard 6-inch scale figures ranging from $27.99 for single figures up to $55.99 for multipacks. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line has been going strong for over two decades, and this batch is a reminder of exactly why collectors keep coming back.

Top Picks Worth Pre-Ordering Now

Here’s the lineup you’ll want to bookmark… or better yet, just add to cart:

Why You Shouldn’t Wait on These

Marvel Legends pre-orders have a habit of going fast, and aftermarket prices can get ugly. Most major retailers don’t charge your card until the item actually ships, though, which makes pre-ordering essentially risk-free. You’re holding your spot without spending a dime upfront. Limited production runs are the norm here, so locking in now is just the smarter play.

Pre-ordering through Entertainment Earth also gets you free shipping on orders over $79, so bundling a few figures together is as cost efficient as it is fun. Don’t let these end up on your “should’ve grabbed it when I had the chance” list!

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