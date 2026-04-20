Marvel Legends Action Figures to Pre-Order for May & June 2026

If you’re a Marvel Legends collector, you already know that if you so much as even blink at the wrong moment, and the figure you swore you’d grab later is suddenly $90 on eBay.
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The May and June 2026 of the Marvel Legends lineup is shaping up to be a pretty stacked drop, and the pre-order window is officially open. Here’s your quick guide to what’s worth locking in right now.
What’s Dropping
This wave pulls from some fantastic source material. Secret Wars, X-Men ‘97, Spider-Man, and classic Avengers all get representation. These are standard 6-inch scale figures ranging from $27.99 for single figures up to $55.99 for multipacks. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line has been going strong for over two decades, and this batch is a reminder of exactly why collectors keep coming back.
Top Picks Worth Pre-Ordering Now
Here’s the lineup you’ll want to bookmark… or better yet, just add to cart:
- X-Men ’97 Archangel – $39.99— The X-Men ’97 revival absolutely reignited love for these characters, and Archangel’s metallic wings in Legends form? Yeah, that’s a shelf centerpiece.
- Spider-Man (Alien Costume) – Secret Wars – $27.99— The black suit is eternally cool. No further argument needed.
- Daredevil – Secret Wars – $27.99— Classic comic styling that street-level Marvel fans have been waiting on.
- Magik – Secret Wars – $27.99— A must for X-Men completionists and Illyana fans who’ve been patient long enough.
- Absorbing Man – Secret Wars – $27.99— A niche pick, but the kind of figure that makes a collection feel complete.
- Constructor – Secret Wars – $27.99— Deep-cut appeal for the serious comic collector crowd.
- Black Widow & Quicksilver 2-Pack – $55.99— Pricier, but the display value on a duo pack like this is hard to argue with.
- Deadpool & Dogpool – $39.99— Deadpool’s cultural moment isn’t slowing down, and Dogpool is just delightful.
- Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) – $34.99— A great nod to expanded Marvel storytelling beyond the main timeline.
- Falcon – Secret Wars – $27.99— Solid pick for fans following Sam Wilson’s evolving role in the MCU.
Why You Shouldn’t Wait on These
Marvel Legends pre-orders have a habit of going fast, and aftermarket prices can get ugly. Most major retailers don’t charge your card until the item actually ships, though, which makes pre-ordering essentially risk-free. You’re holding your spot without spending a dime upfront. Limited production runs are the norm here, so locking in now is just the smarter play.
Pre-ordering through Entertainment Earth also gets you free shipping on orders over $79, so bundling a few figures together is as cost efficient as it is fun. Don’t let these end up on your “should’ve grabbed it when I had the chance” list!