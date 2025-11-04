More Marvel Legends Reissues and Nimrod Pre-Orders Launching This Week

Hasbro has some Marvel Legends reissues on tap for collectors this week, including the very hard to find X-Men comics-inspired Cable figure from the Zabu Build-a-Figure wave that launched in early 2024. They’re also bringing back the 2020 Spider-Man Retro Kingpin figure for a third engagement following a reissue that happened last year. Pre-orders for both of those figures are now available here at Entertainment Earth as Fan Channel exclusives, though it won’t be long before they disappear again. UPDATE: Marvel 85th Anniversary Astonishing X-Men Wolverine and Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Retro Captain America reissues will also drop on November 6th at 1pm ET via the EE link above.

You can also expect to see the newly announced Deluxe X-Men Nimrod figure featured in the gallery below to drop here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at 1pm ET on November 5th. This is a standalone figure that follows the Psylocke, Nimrod, and Fantomex 3-pack that originally dropped in 2020.

If you want to complete the Zabu BAF wave that includes Cable, you can still order the majority of the figures at or below original retail price on Amazon. Note that these figures are being sold on Amazon through third parties:

Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man MCM London Releases

Speaking of Retro Spider-Man figures in the Marvel Legends lineup, Hasbro launched a huge wave of figures in the collection last week that included Spider-Man 2099, Cardiac, Hypno-Hustler, Marvel’s Owl, Uncanny Spider-Man (Nightcrawler), and Spider-Venom. Pre-orders for those figures are still available here on Amazon at the time of writing.