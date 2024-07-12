Marvel Legends X-Men Comics Cable Figure Is Back In Stock

Hasbro’s first Marvel Legends fanstream for 2024 took place back in February with a Build-A-Figure wave that included seven action figures. Six out of those seven figures will include pieces that can be combined to form Zabu, the saber-toothed tiger of the Savage Land. Not surprisingly, the most popular figure in the wave was an X-Men comic book-inspired Cable figure decked out in his X-Suit. It’s been sold out for ages, but it is currently available on backorder here on Amazon. We expect that it won’t be long before it is listed as out of stock once again, so reserve one while you can. You won’t be charged until it ships.

The figures in the Zabu wave include Red Widow, Ikaris, Black Winter (Thor), Superior Iron Man (no BAF piece), Wolfsbane, Cable, and Ka-zar. In addition to the BAF pieces, the figures will include accessories like alternate hands, weapons, and, in the case of Superior Iron Man, an alternate masked head. All figures are priced at $24.99 and you can find direct links below.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

A synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine made its way online back in January. It’s pretty short, and of course, hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The synopsis reads, “That fu***** irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?”

“Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I always think when I’ve got Deadpool just right, I’m speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I’m at the moment where I’m like, ‘This is perfect, this moment!’ Then, I stop and I go, ‘Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.’ It’s a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I’m concerned.”

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It’s also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000’s X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.