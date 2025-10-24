McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Classic TV Batman Batmobile Pre-Order Details (Update: Available Now)

McFarlane Toys has launched Batmobile after Batmobile in their DC Multiverse collection in recent months, but they haven’t released the most iconic version – until now. Indeed, McFarlane Toys is set to release a Batmobile vehicle inspired by the 1966 series starring Adam West and Burt Ward, and you’ll be able to get your hands on it October 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. UPDATE: Direct links added. The vehicle is priced at $79.99 with a release date set for December.

ORGINAL: At the time of writing, the only things we know about the DC Multiverse ’66 Batmobile release is that it looks great and it will be 21-inches long. It will be big enough to accommodate 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures, but it doesn’t look like any will be included. That’s problematic.

While McFarlane Toys did release a 7-inch scale Adam West Batman figure in the DC Multiverse lineup, they have yet to release a Burt Ward Robin. One would think that it would be included here, but apparently not. I mean, you could include the ’66 Robin that McFarlane Toys launched in their DC Retro line, though it would be pretty weird in 6-inch scale. Hopefully a true DC Multiverse ’66 Robin is on the way.

Stay tuned for updates on the DC Multiverse ’66 Batmobile after the release on October 24th. Direct links, pricing information and additional details will be added to this article, so stay tuned!